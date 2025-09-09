Garmin's launches new Edge head units - they are bigger but are they better?

When it comes to updating an existing product, the option to go bigger is an often taken remedy. A signature burger gets an extra patty. A car gains some horsepower and some extra room in the trunk. And in the case of the new Garmin Edge cycling computers, the screen grows in size.

The Garmin Edge 550 and Edge 850 boast a 2.7” screen size, some .4” larger than the outgoing Edge 540 and Edge 840. But given that both were regarded as two of the best bike computers out there, is screen size alone enough to entice users to update their beloved machines?

(Image credit: Garmin)

Certainly a larger, brighter and more responsive screen is an attractive selling point, especially if you rely heavily on your computer's GPS and mapping capabilities. The updated 850 retains its touchscreen, which should be of more use on the larger screen, especially when panning and zooming in on a map. You can also now create a course point-by-point via touchscreen; like the 550 there are also buttons to allow you to navigate the page options and Garmin says these are more responsive than ever.

But Garmin has paired the new screen size with a number of new features in an attempt to make the Edge 550 and 850, not just bigger but smarter, too.

Smart fueling alerts are available for users using a power meter and heart rate monitor, offering custom nutrition and hydration recommendations during training rides and events. Being better prepared is a continuing theme, with real-time weather updates available via the app, allowing users to monitor changes as they ride, including radar overlays and wind direction numbers.

Both computers can utilize free Garmin Cycling Coach plans, which adapt to the demands of specific courses as well as the users training and recovery, based on the data from both a power meter and a heart rate monitor. Users can follow their progress too, assessing their cycling strength and weaknesses, as they prepare for an upcoming race or event.

The GroupRide features have been updated, too. The ability to communicate with fellow riders remains, but now comparisons in speed, heart rate, power, cadence and more are also available, allowing users to see how they compare to their riding companions

(Image credit: Garmin)

There are a number of safety features. Both computers provide road hazard alerts reported by fellow Garmin users, while family or friends can use LiveTrack to see a user's real-time location; the incident detection feature sends a message to the user's emergency contacts.

Owners of Garmin’s Varia lights, cameras and radars can pair them with the new Edge computers, offering rider alerts as well as the opportunity to capture footage from a ride as well as the option to control light or camera settings from the computer’s display. Additionally, the Edge 850 comes with a digital bell; this built-in speaker also makes audible navigation and workout prompts a reality.

All these features and available data are little good if the computer runs out of gas quickly, and Garmin says both machines offer up to 36 hours of ride time in battery saver mode and 12 hours in what it calls “demanding use cases”. This running time, if accurate, is an impressive ten hours more than the previous models.

Available now, the Edge 550 retails for $499.99 / £379.99, while Edge 850 costs $599.99 / £469.99