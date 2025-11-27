Do not sleep on these Garmin Black Friday deals, with £250/$200 off the Edge 1040

If you have been waiting to make a big purchase on a new Garmin bike computer, then it might be time to pull the trigger, with big Black Friday savings available at Decathlon in the UK and Amazon in the US.

The savings are slightly bigger in the UK, with 42% off compared to 33% off across the pond, but that's still a lot of discount.

There are also discounts to be had on the Garmin Varia RTL515, which has £42 off at Decathlon, and can be bought as part of a bundle in the US, which costs $549.98 down from $799.98.

If you're looking to upgrade your GPS cycling computer for next year. or are looking for a gift for the cyclist in your life, this is a bargain price for what was, until recently, the flagship Garmin cycling computer.

Top UK deal Save 42% Garmin Garmin Edge 1040: was £599.99 now £349.99 at awin1.com There is so much packed in that it's impossible to list, but if you do already have a power meter, this will become your personalised coach on your handlebars. With this saving, it really won't hang around for long.

Top US deal Save 33% Garmin Garmin Edge 1040: was £599.99 now £399.99 at Amazon If you want a complete bike computer, then it's hard to look past the Edge 1040. It might not have all the bells and whistles, if you'll pardon the pun, of the 1050, but it's still a good piece of tech.

This range of Edge 1040 units have also acquired multi-band GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) technology, which allows half-metre location accuracy, quicker acquisition and better signal reliability in dense environments, such as built-up cities or deep tree cover, potentially making it the best bike computer on the market.

The Garmin 1040 may no longer be the flagship device in Garmin's stable of GPS computers, having been recently replaced by the Garmin Edge 1050. However, upgrades from the 1040 were few and far between. So, if you're happy to miss out on a few new features like the better screen, which significantly reduces battery life, Garmin Pay, and a digital bell, then the 1040 is still the way to go.

The 1040's battery life is claimed to be 35 hours, which is quite impressive for a non-solar Garmin, with the 1040 Solar extending its capacity to 45 hours.

The 3.5-inch colour touchscreen displays an almost unfathomable number of features on a sharp, bright screen centred on fitness and performance technology. Highlights include a focus on strength and stamina training designed to improve the right areas. The built-in training programme will even prompt you if you miss a workout. These functions make it much easier to check and plan training schedules.

If you're looking for more deals, take a look at our main Black Friday live hub, which we are constantly updating.