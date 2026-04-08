I've dug through Mike's Bikes 'Mega Sale', to bring you 9 top cycling tech picks from Garmin, Wahoo and Hammerhead that shouldn't be missed - sale ends Sunday!

Some of our favourite bike computers are heavily discounted, including the Garmin Edge 540, which has 29% off, and our best overall, the Hammerhead Karoo, has $80 off, making them bargain buys

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Image shows Hammerhead Karoo Climber feature
(Image credit: Hammerhead)
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I've had a good browse through Mike's Bikes 'Mega Sale' tech deals, and below I've highlighted the ones that I think are the best. However, if you are looking for something specific, then it's also worth a rummage around yourself.

Mike's Bikes is one of the biggest US cycling retailers, and has just launched its 'Mega Sale' with discounts of up to 40% off across the site. So, if you're stocking up on cycling essentials ready for summer riding, or looking for one of the best road bike helmets or a fresh pair of the best cycling shoes, then Mike's Bikes has a wide selection available.

Shop the Mike's Bikes Mega Sale – Ends on Sunday, April 12

Best Mike's Bikes Tech Deals

These cycling deals are US only, but below you'll find the best Garmin, Wahoo, and Hammerhead tech deals in your region. Our handy price checker will show all the best deals relevant to your territory and currency.

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Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals Writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

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