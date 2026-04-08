I've dug through Mike's Bikes 'Mega Sale', to bring you 9 top cycling tech picks from Garmin, Wahoo and Hammerhead that shouldn't be missed - sale ends Sunday!
Some of our favourite bike computers are heavily discounted, including the Garmin Edge 540, which has 29% off, and our best overall, the Hammerhead Karoo, has $80 off, making them bargain buys
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I've had a good browse through Mike's Bikes 'Mega Sale' tech deals, and below I've highlighted the ones that I think are the best. However, if you are looking for something specific, then it's also worth a rummage around yourself.
Mike's Bikes is one of the biggest US cycling retailers, and has just launched its 'Mega Sale' with discounts of up to 40% off across the site. So, if you're stocking up on cycling essentials ready for summer riding, or looking for one of the best road bike helmets or a fresh pair of the best cycling shoes, then Mike's Bikes has a wide selection available.
Shop the Mike's Bikes Mega Sale – Ends on Sunday, April 12
However, it was the 'mega' discounts on some of the biggest names in cycling tech that caught my eye, and as a deal-hunting legend, these Mike's Bikes deals are some of the best I've seen. They include our best overall bike computer, the Hammerhead Karoo, reduced to just $446.25, from the RRP of $525, and the Garmin Edge 540 with an incredible $100 off, down to just $249.99 and a 29% saving.
Investing in the best power pedals can be an wallet bursting experience, but Mike's Bikes has eased the pain, and the Garmin Rally RK210 dual-sensing Power Meter pedals have $200 off, along with discounts across the Garmin Rally Power Pedal range.
The Mike's Bike 'Mega Sale' is scheduled to end on Sunday, April 12th, and like all the best cycling sales, it's only while stock lasts, so take advantage while you can.
Best Mike's Bikes Tech Deals
These cycling deals are US only, but below you'll find the best Garmin, Wahoo, and Hammerhead tech deals in your region. Our handy price checker will show all the best deals relevant to your territory and currency.
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Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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