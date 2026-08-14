British rider Finlay Tarling dies after crashing at Volta a Portugal

Young British rider Finlay Tarling has died after an accident at the Volta a Portugal on Friday afternoon.

Cycling is in mourning after a crash on stage eight of the UCI 2.1 race, from Megalaço to Fafe, claimed the life of the 19-year-old. The news was confirmed by his team and the race organisers.

Finlay Tarling, the younger brother of Netcompany-Ineos rider Josh, was riding in his second season with the NSN Development team. He appeared to be following in his brother's time trialling footsteps, finishing on the podium of the National U23 event in June.

In a statement, the team said: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal today. Fin was a much loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Fin’s parents Michael and Dawn, his brother Josh, and everyone who was lucky enough to call Fin a friend.

"Rest in peace, Fin."

Organisers of the race, which is due to finish Sunday, neutralised the rest of today's stage and cancelled podium ceremonies. They said in a statement: "At this moment of profound sorrow, the organisers of the Volta a Portugal and the Portuguese Cycling Federation express their deepest condolences to Finlay Tarling's family, his teammates, NSN Development Team, and all his friends and loved ones.

"In light of this tragic event, the race will be neutralised until the arrival in Fafe and, as a sign of respect and mourning, the podium ceremony scheduled for today will not take place."

Cycling Weekly sends its thoughts and wishes to Finlay's family and friends at this dificult time, and anyone who knew him.