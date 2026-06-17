Promising 16-year-old cyclist Shane O'Brien dies in training incident

Sixteen-year-old Camsmajaco rider Shane O’Brien died on Tuesday in a training incident in Ireland.

The teenager's team announced the news on Wednesday, describing him as a “talented rider who had a bright future ahead of him”.

Born in County Cork, Ireland, O’Brien was a first-year junior on the 21-rider roster of Camsmajaco, a British feeder squad paired with WorldTour team Netcompany-Ineos, and launched at the start of this year.

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A statement from Camsmajaco read: “It is with immense sadness that we report the death of Shane O’Brien, a first-year junior with us.

“Shane tragically died yesterday in a training accident in Ireland.

“Shane was a talented rider who had a bright future ahead of him, and was a kind-hearted, gentle and positive young man. We were honoured to have him as a member of the team and he will be forever in our hearts.

“Our thoughts at this devastating time are with his family, friends, teammates and all who were lucky enough to know him.”

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According to a report in The Irish Times, O'Brien struck a parked lorry in Ballygalane while training on Tuesday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí, the national police force, are appealing for witnesses.

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O’Brien last competed on 7 June, when he finished the three stage Côte d’Or Classic Juniors in France. He also raced across Ireland, Belgium, the UK and the Czech Republic this year, as he looked to gain experience with a view to turning professional.

Cycling Ireland said it was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the news of O’Brien’s death.

“Shane, formerly of Fermoy CC and more recently with Camsmajaco was well known and loved in the cycling community. He recently made his national team debut at Course de la Paix in the Czech Republic and had shown great promise as an emerging talent,” the governing body said.

“Shane will be missed dearly by all in the cycling community in Ireland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates at this time of tragic loss. May he rest in peace.”

The 16-year-old’s older brother, Liam O’Brien, was competing for Lidl-Trek Future Racing at the Giro Next Gen this week, but did not start Wednesday’s fourth stage in order to return home.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to Liam O’Brien and his family, as Shane O’Brien, Liam’s brother passed away yesterday,” the Giro Next Gen posted on social media. “The Giro Next Gen sends their love and support in these difficult times.”