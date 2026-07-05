'It's not my favourite kind of climb' – with Jonas Vingegaard's Tour de France lead cut to six seconds, how long will he have the yellow jersey?
Tadej Pogacar halved the gap to yellow on stage two – could he take the maillot jaune on stage three?
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Tadej Pogacar halved the gap to yellow on stage two – could he take the maillot jaune on stage three?