Who is leading the Tour de France 2026 after stage one?

The full general classification, along with the latest stage result, and the standings for the other jerseys

By
Published
Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the 113th Tour de France 2026, S
Jonas Vignegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) wears the race leader's pink jersey after stage 14
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category: