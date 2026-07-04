'We are thrilled by the freedoms we can enjoy now we are fully in charge of our own content' – Ned Boulting on his Tour de France plans post-ITV

Broadcaster to be on the ground with For The Love of Cycling with David Millar

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The peloton passes through a French village at the 2022 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)