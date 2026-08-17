'One of the brightest young talents in American cycling' - AJ August to ride for Pinarello Q36.5 through 2029

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team today announced the signing of rising American talent Andrew "AJ" August. The twenty-year-old INEOS Grenadiers rider has had a breakout season thus far, with wins at the Czech Tour, Itzulia Basque Country and Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. He also scored top-10 finishes in the overall classifications at the Tour of Austria and Tour de la Provence.

Praising August as "one of the brightest young talents in American cycling," Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team has signed the young talent on a three-year contract from January 2027 through the end of 2029.

"August is no longer simply showing potential – he is starting to turn it into victories," the team stated, referencing August's performances at the Czech Tour where he won two consecutive uphill stages to claim the general, points and youth classifications.

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"Winning the Czech Tour was a confirmation for me. I had been feeling really strong in training in the weeks before, and then everything came together. To win the GC and two stages gives me a lot of confidence," August said in a press release.

"I’m still discovering my limits and what kind of rider I can become. Right now, I just want to keep discovering that and win as many races as I can."

Born in Rochester, New York, August grew up racing in the United States before making the transition directly from the junior ranks into INEOS Grenadiers' well-established high-performance programme.

"Racing in the US is completely different to racing in Europe, so it was a big transition, both as a junior and then as a professional. Joining INEOS at 18 meant jumping straight into the deep end, but it allowed me to learn how cycling works at the highest level," August commented.

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Douglas Ryder, Team Principal of Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, said his programme is committed to providing August with the environment, support and opportunities to continue his progression.

"Andrew is a rider who has impressed us for some time. At only 20 years old, he already has valuable WorldTour experience, and what stands out is how quickly he continues to develop," Ryder said.

"We believe Andrew has all the attributes to become one of the leading riders of his generation. He is ambitious, committed to his development, and constantly looking for ways to improve. Just as importantly, he has the mindset and professionalism required to succeed at the highest level of the sport.

"We see this as a long-term project and are excited to help him take the next steps in his career."