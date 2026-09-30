Sigma Sports has officially opened the vault for its Warehouse Clearance Sale, and the savings are too good to ignore. It's stacked with huge discounts on everything from the best road and gravel bikes to some of our favourite cycling apparel brands like Castelli, Rapha, PAS Normal, and MAAP. If you've been holding out to upgrade your kit for less, now's the time.

Shop the Sigma Sports Warehouse Clearance Sale.

Since it's a warehouse clearance, it's the last of the stock, so quantities and sizes are very limited. I'd say if you see something you like, then pull the trigger fast, because these won't be around for long.

Below, I've selected some key discounts, and standouts include our choice for best road bike, the Specialized S-Works Aethos 2, at a rarely seen 22% off. The Aethos is a bike we awarded a flawless review and called simply a sublime bike that's as comfortable as it is light, making it a superbike all-rounder par excellence.

For gravel enthusiasts, there are sweet deals to be had, including the Specialized Diverge 4 Expert equipped with Shimano GRX Di2. This stunning example of the Diverge is 22% off.

Sigma Clearance Bikes and Tech Deals