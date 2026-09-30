Tadej Pogačar's team has moved to quash any rumours that he might ride the European Championships road race, despite the Slovenian's apparent wish to do so.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider has a particular interest in this one, given it starts in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana, and passes through his home village of Komenda on its way to a hilly finishing circuit on the edge of the Slovenian Alps. He is also the defending champion, and his name even appears on the longlist of starters on the official championship website.

But Pogačar is still recovering from a heavy crash in the Vuelta a España, in which he fractured his collarbone and a cervical vertebrae. He has already had to watch Enric Mas win the Vuelta, and grit his teeth through a World Championships. No wonder he wants to be racing again as soon as possible.

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However, UAE team boss Mauro Gianetti has put the issue to bed, expressing sympathy for Pogačar's plight, but insisting that he can't take any risks with his health.

Speaking to La Gazetta dello Sport, Gianetti said: "His desire to be there is understandable, but it's too early. His health comes first, so it won't happen.

"We have to face reality," he added. "You can't rush anything, even though a European Championships in Slovenia is a unique opportunity for Tadej."

Instead, the team is likely to be led by Primož Roglič, who looked in very good form at the World Championships in Montréal, with back-up from Matej Mohorič and Jan Tratnik, among others.

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Gianetti's comments underline a team statement, issued earlier in September, that announced a contract extension for Pogačar until 2032, and also stated he would not race again this season. Contacted by Cycling Weekly, UAE Team Emirates-XRG confirmed that Gianetti's comments also applied to Il Lombardia, and nothing had changed since the team's original statement.

This means that, for the first time since 2020, there will be a winner in the season-ending Italian Monument who is not Tadej Pogačar. In addition, it will be a brand new winner who crosses the line in Como on 10 October, for nobody who won previous to Pogačar is actually still riding professionally – that's how long ago it was.

It would appear then, once and for all, that we will not see the Slovenian in action again until 2027.