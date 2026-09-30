The Lego Icons Road Bike drops again in price for the second consecutive week – now just £88

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are back next week, running from October 6-7, with the usual flurry of cycling-related discounts and bargains.

One early deal I spotted was just last week, when the Lego Icons Road Bike set dropped to under £100 for the first time; it has now dropped again to a best-ever £88!

Shop the Lego Icons Road Bike set for just £88 on Amazon.

Lego launched its first-ever road bike set in May, with a spec sheet that included a functional drivetrain and more. The 1,015-piece build certainly didn't disappoint, and it looks like a shrunken version of one of the best aero bikes.

What it lacks in real-life stature, it makes up for with detail, packed with technical, real-life, tinker-worthy features that we cyclists love.

A £20 drop on a brand-new release might sound modest, but for fresh Lego sets, any discount is a rare win. Don't expect this one to stay in stock long at £88, down from £109.99.

It's a brilliant buy, especially for those looking to get their Christmas shopping done early.

Save 20% (£21.99) Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) : was £109.99 now £88 at Amazon Save £20. Making its debut in the Lego Icons lineup, the Road Bike (11380) delivers a highly detailed 1,015-piece build designed for cycling enthusiasts. The set features a working drivetrain connected to a free-spinning rear wheel, functional steering, and deep-section rims. Customizable touches like a removable water bottle and a rear safety light complete this sleek, display-ready model.

(Image credit: Anne Marije-Rook)

Measuring 14 in. (36 cm) high, 23.5 in. (60 cm) long, and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide, the Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) is a serious display piece. It even rests on a mounting stand that looks like it came straight out of a modern smart trainer setup—making it an ideal gift for any bike fanatic (or a well-deserved treat for your own desk).

What really sets this set apart is its mechanical realism. Lego engineered a fully interactive drivetrain with an articulated chain that drives the rear wheel when you turn the pedals. Turn the crank, and you even get a functional freewheel mechanism that lets the rear wheel coast freely with that classic hub click. Combined with operational front-wheel steering, the attention to detail is remarkable.

Small additions like the frame-mounted water bottle and rear light add fantastic scale real-world charm. Browsing Amazon, there are even LED lighting kit upgrades with fully functional front and rear lighting.

So for those wanting to take their build that step further, these light sets will certainly draw the eye. Granted, you won't get smart light brake sensing or 300 lumens, but it's an additional upgrade that transforms the Lego Road Bike into a stunning nighttime display.