Fall has arrived, which symbolises the start of the holiday shopping season, with the promise of massive discounts on top-tier cycling kit, including some of our 5-star Cycling Weekly favourites. It also signals the nights starting to draw in.

That means digging out or thinking about upgrading to some of the best bike lights. This Fall we'll bring you all the deals, including bicycle lights, as major cycling retailers ramp up towards the inevitable crescendo that is Black Friday.

But why wait? Our top-rated overall bike light choice, and the recipient of a perfect 5-star score—the Ravemen K1400- has dropped to a year-low of £63.99 at Merlin Cycles (20% off £79.99). That also matches its lowest price ever—and beats the current Amazon price by £16.

Get the Ravemen K1400 AI for just £63.99 at Merlin Cycles.

best front light Save 20% (£16) Ravemen K1400 AI Front Light: was £79.99 now £63.99 at Merlin Cycles The Ravemen K1400 was one of the brightest in our group testing, with, you guessed it, a 1400 lumen output. It's also feature-rich, and at this best-of-the-year matching price, it's hard to beat. At full RRP it's our best overall choice for 2026, and a 5-star flawless bike light.

After countless hours of testing, the Ravemen K1400 got the nod as the best front bike light. With dozens of choices from major rival brands including Magicshine, Lezyne, Cateye, and Exposure Lights, this review tells you everything you need to know about the Ravemen's impressive performance.

Testing highlights included its IPX7-rated waterproof housing, which easily handled heavy downpours, and its bright 1,400-lumen beam, which outlasted its 1.5-hour runtime rating at full power. For longer rides, the 4000mAh battery delivers up to 23 hours of light across seven intelligent riding modes.

The K1400 can also double as a power bank, with a built-in USB-C port, making it useful if you run low on smartphone power or need it in an emergency.

It also features an auto-on/off function and a light sensor that automatically adjusts brightness to ambient light, maximising battery life, easing battery anxiety, and helping the forgetful charger amongst us (definitely me).

best rear light Save 15% (£10.50) Magicshine SEEMEE 400 Rear Light: was £69.99 now £59.49 at Amazon The Magicshine SEEMEE 400 is our top rear light choice, replacing the SEEMEE 300. Magicshine has nailed this rear light model, with 400 lumens of output, an integrated motion sensor that acts as an automatic brake light, and an IPX6 waterproof rating. 14998

If you're in the market for a rear light to match the performance of the Ravemen. Then look no further than the Magicshine SEEMEE 400, our recommendation as the best rear light overall, discounted to just £59.49 on Amazon, 15% off the usual £69.99.

The SEEMEE 400 is the upgraded sibling to the hugely popular SEEMEE 300. It's a high-powered, dual-lens rear bike light that pumps out up to 400 lumens for maximum daytime and nighttime visibility. The standout feature is an integrated motion sensor that acts as an automatic brake light, boosting output to full brightness when you slow down to alert traffic behind you.

With an IPX6 waterproof rating, an ambient light sensor, and an impressive 1600mAh USB-C rechargeable battery, it delivers up to 80 hours of runtime.

(Image credit: Simon Fellows)

While these specific deals are for UK shoppers, below our automatic price checker instantly finds the best bike light discounts across the US and your local region.