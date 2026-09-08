Muc-Off’s massive sale ends tomorrow, September 9th, cutting prices by 25% or more across nearly the entire site. With winter riding right around the corner, you have less than 24 hours to prepare your bike for wet, muddy conditions, stock up on some of the best tubeless sealant, or upgrade your cleanup gear before these site-wide savings disappear.

Shop the Muc-Off Summer Sale and save up to 25% off 'Almost Everything'.

The standout offer is the Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer Starter Bundle, marked down from £250 to just £187.50. Having used this setup personally after filthy cyclocross races and brutal winter training loops, I know first-hand how effortlessly it strips away caked-on grime. Its long-lasting battery delivers plenty of juice for multiple bikes—and easily tackles the car, too. Grab the bundle before midnight on September 9th to transform your winter bike maintenance routine while the discounts last.

The Summer Sale at Muc-Off is sure to be popular, so I'd suggest grabbing your fancies quickly, as with all the best sales, it's only while stocks last.

Best Cleaning and Lubrication Deals

Elsewhere, you can pick up one of the best electric bike pumps, the Airmach Electric Mini Inflator. I swear by an electric inflator these days, and the Airmach scored a 4.5 out of 5 in our group test of 13 portable electric inflators, earning a coveted spot in our buyer's guide.

Muc-Off's 'Bread and Butter' is its award-winning range of bike lubricants and cleaning products, like its famous Pink Nano Tech Bike Cleaner, and you can stock up on this and its fine selection of the best chain lubes, all with that 25% discount.

Best Tubeless and Accessories Deals

For those outside the UK, check below for the best Muc-Off deals in your region. Our handy price checker will show all the best deals relevant to your territory and currency.