Looking for bargain Rapha gear? The 'Final Markdowns' of the Summer Sale have up to 60% off cycling clothing and accessories

Rapha's Summer Sale is like summer itself, drawing to a close. The premium cycling clothing brand has dropped 'Final Markdowns' with huge reductions across its site, including the best bib tights, waterproof cycling jackets, and cycling shoes.

With up to 60% off, these are some of the best Rapha deals we've seen, and since it ends on August 24, they are well worth taking advantage of while you can.

Shop the final week of the Rapha Summer Sale and save up to 60%.

At Cycling Weekly, we've tested dozens of Rapha products over the years. The range consistently delivers top-tier comfort, performance, and style, earning several items top recommendations across our buyer's guides.

Below, I've selected some more grimmer-weather riding items from the Rapha Sale that I've ridden and reviewed, but there is a ton of other kit. Everything from jerseys to insulated Gore-Tex jackets and lifestyle off-bike clothing is discounted, including my go-to Rapha Logo Sweatshirt.

I've also enlisted our Digital Editor, Michelle Arthurs-Brennan, to highlight a few of her own choices from the Rapha Women's Sale, which arguably has even better reductions.

While there's a huge range in the sale, sizing is pretty limited on some products. So I'd suggest that if you're keen on a particular item, grab it fast, as this gear is selling quickly, and the sun, like summer, is setting fast on the Rapha Sale.

Shop the Rapha Summer Sale

Save 50% (£150) Rapha Gore-Tex Jacket: was £300 now £150 at Rapha The Gore-Tex jacket is one of the finest examples of a cycling jacket. There is a huge 50% off, and almost a must-buy for anyone after some of the best waterproof protection. Featuring a lightweight 3-layer Black Diamond-certified Gore-Tex fabric, it's claimed to be fully waterproof, breathable, windproof and free from PFAS chemicals. Available in just three colour choices, but with limited sizing depending on colour. Read our Rapha Gore-Tex Jacket Review Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% (£51) Rapha Brevet Insulated Gilet: was £170 now £119 at Rapha A cycling gilet is a versatile addition to anyone's cycling wardrobe, and a great multi-seasonal layer. This is a great example of one of the best cycling gilets and features lightweight insulation designed to maximise warmth-to-weight. It's also packable with a compact design, meaning you can stash it in a pocket easily. It comes in sizes XS-XXL and three colour choices, but the black version has the biggest discount. Read our Rapha Brevet Insulated Gilet Review Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% (£48) Rapha Pro Team Tights: was £190 now £142 at Rapha As summer riding heads over the horizon, bib tights are a good option for those chillier mornings. The Rapha Pro Team Tights are lightweight and designed for comfort, protection and support whilst riding in cool to mild conditions. There are three colour choices, but sizing is limited depending on colour chosen. Read the Rapha Pro Team Tights Review Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% (£100) Rapha Classic Shoes: was £200 now £100 at Rapha If you're after a pair of cycling shoes for unpredictable weather when riding, then the Rapha Classic shoes in Black at this price are a bargain. They are a great all-rounder, but when things get grim, the Black colour is far easier to live with. They do come in White also, and at 50% off you might want to grab a pair of each colourway. Read our Rapha Classic Shoes Review Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% (£40) Rapha Cotton Sweatshirt: was £80 now £40 at Rapha I love the Rapha lifestyle range, and the large logo sweatshirt is a big favourite. Perfect for post-ride chilling, travelling or a wander down to the shops. It's cosy with a soft cotton feel. I pair mine with the Trail Pants below, which are not only great for riding, but are great off the bike too. It only comes discounted in Black, but all the sizing is currently available. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% (£72) Rapha Trail Pants: was £140 now £68 at Rapha Another brilliant lifestyle option from Rapha is the trail pants. Designed for all-round trail and gravel riding, they are superbly durable. However, as a daily pair of trousers, they are equally great. Comfortable, breathable and weather-resistant, I wear them more off the bike than on. They are only available in Black, and sizing is limited. Read more Read less ▼

Rapha Women's Summer Sale Highlights

Save 60% (£57) Rapha Women's Cotton Hoodie: was £95 now £38 at Rapha The Rapha Women's hoodie has a fantastic 60% off. It's a perfect casual everyday essential and features a subtle embroidered Rapha logo. Details include drawcords with metal ends and hand-warming pockets at the front. Available in two colour choices, and sizes XXS to XL are limited depending on the colour chosen. Read more Read less ▼

Although these chosen Rapha deals are UK-based, Rapha US has an equally impressive sale. It also ends on August 24. The discounts are up to 60% off, so plenty for US shoppers.

Below, you'll also find the best Rapha deals from other retailers, which show pricing specific to your location.