Looking for bargain Rapha gear? The 'Final Markdowns' of the Summer Sale have up to 60% off cycling clothing and accessories
With summer riding drawing to an end, now's the time to get big savings on Rapha wet and cold-weather riding kit like the Brevet Long Sleeved Windstopper Jersey, which has £150 off
Rapha's Summer Sale is like summer itself, drawing to a close. The premium cycling clothing brand has dropped 'Final Markdowns' with huge reductions across its site, including the best bib tights, waterproof cycling jackets, and cycling shoes.
With up to 60% off, these are some of the best Rapha deals we've seen, and since it ends on August 24, they are well worth taking advantage of while you can.
Shop the final week of the Rapha Summer Sale and save up to 60%.
At Cycling Weekly, we've tested dozens of Rapha products over the years. The range consistently delivers top-tier comfort, performance, and style, earning several items top recommendations across our buyer's guides.
Below, I've selected some more grimmer-weather riding items from the Rapha Sale that I've ridden and reviewed, but there is a ton of other kit. Everything from jerseys to insulated Gore-Tex jackets and lifestyle off-bike clothing is discounted, including my go-to Rapha Logo Sweatshirt.
I've also enlisted our Digital Editor, Michelle Arthurs-Brennan, to highlight a few of her own choices from the Rapha Women's Sale, which arguably has even better reductions.
While there's a huge range in the sale, sizing is pretty limited on some products. So I'd suggest that if you're keen on a particular item, grab it fast, as this gear is selling quickly, and the sun, like summer, is setting fast on the Rapha Sale.
Shop the Rapha Summer Sale
The Gore-Tex jacket is one of the finest examples of a cycling jacket. There is a huge 50% off, and almost a must-buy for anyone after some of the best waterproof protection. Featuring a lightweight 3-layer Black Diamond-certified Gore-Tex fabric, it's claimed to be fully waterproof, breathable, windproof and free from PFAS chemicals.
Available in just three colour choices, but with limited sizing depending on colour.
Read our Rapha Gore-Tex Jacket Review
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This is a great choice as one of the best long-sleeved cycling jerseys for cooler-weather riding. Key features are the Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper technology and taped seams, which create a completely windproof and water-resistant construction.
It's available in three colour choices and sizes XS-L, but the Lime version has the biggest reduction.
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A cycling gilet is a versatile addition to anyone's cycling wardrobe, and a great multi-seasonal layer. This is a great example of one of the best cycling gilets and features lightweight insulation designed to maximise warmth-to-weight. It's also packable with a compact design, meaning you can stash it in a pocket easily.
It comes in sizes XS-XXL and three colour choices, but the black version has the biggest discount.
Read our Rapha Brevet Insulated Gilet Review
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As summer riding heads over the horizon, bib tights are a good option for those chillier mornings. The Rapha Pro Team Tights are lightweight and designed for comfort, protection and support whilst riding in cool to mild conditions.
There are three colour choices, but sizing is limited depending on colour chosen.
Read the Rapha Pro Team Tights Review
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If you're after a pair of cycling shoes for unpredictable weather when riding, then the Rapha Classic shoes in Black at this price are a bargain. They are a great all-rounder, but when things get grim, the Black colour is far easier to live with. They do come in White also, and at 50% off you might want to grab a pair of each colourway.
Read our Rapha Classic Shoes Review
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I love the Rapha lifestyle range, and the large logo sweatshirt is a big favourite. Perfect for post-ride chilling, travelling or a wander down to the shops. It's cosy with a soft cotton feel. I pair mine with the Trail Pants below, which are not only great for riding, but are great off the bike too.
It only comes discounted in Black, but all the sizing is currently available.
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Another brilliant lifestyle option from Rapha is the trail pants. Designed for all-round trail and gravel riding, they are superbly durable. However, as a daily pair of trousers, they are equally great. Comfortable, breathable and weather-resistant, I wear them more off the bike than on.
They are only available in Black, and sizing is limited.
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Rapha Women's Summer Sale Highlights
The Women's Rapha Brevet Long Sleeved Windstopper jersey features the signature brevet stripes and armband and is a highly breathable and fully windproof jersey. Gore-Tex Infinium technology is at the heart of the performance, combined with active insulation in key areas for added warmth.
It is available in two colour choices, but with very limited size options.
Read the Rapha Brevet Long Sleeved Windstopper Jersey Review
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This jacket represents one of the next generations of rain protection that’s fully waterproof, breathable, insulated and free from PFAS chemicals. It will provide you with what Rapha says is some of the best-in-class waterproof protection and warmth. Easily packable when not in use.
It's only available in one colour choice and sizes XXS to M.
Read the Rapha Pro Team Insulated Gore-Tex Rain Jacket Review
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The Rapha Women's Pro Team Winter tights offer the ultimate protection against the toughest winter riding. The front panels are made of a wind-blocking fabric with a DWR coating for protection from the elements. They also feature a magnetic quick-release clasp that allows for nature breaks without removing your jersey or jacket.
Available in one colour choice and sizes XXS to XL.
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The Rapha Women's hoodie has a fantastic 60% off. It's a perfect casual everyday essential and features a subtle embroidered Rapha logo. Details include drawcords with metal ends and hand-warming pockets at the front.
Available in two colour choices, and sizes XXS to XL are limited depending on the colour chosen.
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Although these chosen Rapha deals are UK-based, Rapha US has an equally impressive sale. It also ends on August 24. The discounts are up to 60% off, so plenty for US shoppers.
Below, you'll also find the best Rapha deals from other retailers, which show pricing specific to your location.
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Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.