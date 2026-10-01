'It should be cycling’s sixth monument': Nine unmissable International Coffee Day Deals for cyclists

Coffee and cycling are so intertwined that it feels like International Coffee Day should become the sixth cycling monument. While I work on getting it officially ordained, I dug through the Early Amazon Prime Big Deal Day listings to find nine great coffee deals that will land on your doorstep first thing tomorrow (if you're a Prime Member, of course)!

32 Early Prime Day Big Deal Days offers for cyclists

International Coffee Day is observed on October 1 to celebrate this wonderful beverage in all its forms. From those who see it as a near art form to those with busy lives, or those running late for the group ride and needing a hit.

This wide-ranging use of the dark nectar is reflected in the deals I found this International Coffee Day on Amazon. While, like many, I would much prefer to head out to a local roaster, from time to time, convenience takes precedence. Believe it or not, you can get great coffee delivered directly to your doorstep, with some excellent offers to be had.

My personal recommendation for those in the UK is Ushima Mountain Coffee. I rarely buy their beans, but I'm a huge fan of their Nespresso-compatible pods.

US Coffee Deals

UK Deals

If you don't need any coffee today, but your paycheck is burning a hole in your pocket, then why not check out these deals my colleague Paul dug up earlier in the week: