Sidi is not only one of the best cycling shoe brands but also a legendary Italian brand. Founded in 1960 by Dino Signori, Sidi cycling shoes come with exceptional craftsmanship, long-lasting durability, and classic race aesthetics.

This renowned quality doesn't come cheap and is rarely discounted, so when we see a deal, it's worth spotlighting to our readers.

There are many Labor Day 2026 Sales running, and one cycling shoe deal I spotted is on the Sidi Wire 2S. You can grab the Wire 2S with a huge discount of up to 43%, which takes it down to just $299.94, an exceptional $230.05 off the usual eye-watering $529.99 price.

Get the Sidi Wire 2S with up to $230 off at Performance Bicycle.

In our Sidi Shot 2S review, expert tester Andy Turner awarded a fairly unimpressive 3.5 out of 5 stars, noting that its total performance and weight were lacking when considering the premium price tag.

However, with such a massive discount, these now become real contenders, and for this price you'll be hard-pressed to find cycling shoes offering the classic Italian style and performance of the Sidi Wire 2S.

Save 43% ($230.05) Sidi Wire 2S Road Shoe: was $529.99 now $299.94 at Performance Bicycle Save 43% The Sidi Wire 2S comes with all the classic Italian design and performance that you'd expect from Sidi. We gave it an understated 3.5-star rating, mostly due to the staggering price tag. At this price, they are now amongst some of the best road cycling shoes on the market. This deal is available in three colour choices, with the black carrying the biggest discount. White and white/black still have a worthy 38% off. Read the full Sidi Wire 2S Road Shoe Review.

The Tecno-3 system is designed to create a perfect tension balance, and optimal fit. (Image credit: Future)

Sidi say the Wire 2S road shoes are engineered specifically for cyclists who seek maximum foot stability when unleashing extreme power. A vented carbon sole forms a solid foundation for performance through integrated vents and air channels for heat dissipation and airflow. This is combined with what they claim is an innovative Firmor lateral support system suitable for riders who need to combine power transfer with greater lateral foot stability. The specially designed dual-rotor closure, they say, offers the ultimate adjustment for the perfect level of lateral stability.

In our testing, Andy Turner was keen to highlight some of Sidi's performance and construction claims, and generally found that the PR matched the reality.

Key review notes included the Sidi staples like the proprietary Tecno-3 Push Flex dials, similar to Boa. Andy pointed out that they are a little uncomfortable and adjustment wasnt as refined as Boa Li2. However, that's all part of the endearing quirks of Italian design, and doesn't detract from the quality of the Sidi shoe.

The rear ankle adjustment of the Sidi Shot 2S shoes is a real highlight. (Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere, the rear ankle adjustment is another real bonus, meaning the fit is easily tuned to an individual's foot, and is also adorned with traditional reflective detailing and the essential Italian flag, again unmistakably Sidi.

Power transfer is exceptionally stiff, thanks to the C-Boost SRS sole, which Andy noted offers no flex at all, but not in a way that becomes uncomfortable as you ride. The cleat mounting is also further back than other Sidi shoes and improves foot stability.

In summing up the Sidi's, Andy said, at full price there are better shoes, but if you can cope with its Italian foibles, then the Sidi Shot 2S's certainly are flashy, high performance and Italian. Not the most practical shoe out there, but like all Italian classics with performance intentions, if you really want them, that won't matter.

While this specific deal is for Labor Day on Amazon US, our automatic price checker below instantly finds the best Sidi discounts across the UK and your local region.