From road drama to wild finishes, La Vuelta is delivering pure chaos - Stream every moment live from anywhere with up to 70% off Proton VPN

Armchair cycling fans have already been treated to a standout season of UCI WorldTour action, and La Vuelta a España is currently providing a fitting finale to the Grand Tour action.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is already in the famous red jersey as he looks to complete the Grand Tour set by adding the Vuelta a España to his Giro d'Italia and five Tour de France titles.

Yesterday's stage three was abandoned after a hailstorm saw Pogačar wave his fellow riders to a halt. Although the stage ended without a winner or the scheduled mountain showdown on Font Romeu, it was exciting viewing all the same.

Proton VPN is currently offering incredible deals on two-year plans with savings of up to 70%.

If you rely on cycling streaming platforms to watch live racing, including the remaining 18 stages of La Vuelta, then you'll need a dependable VPN, especially if travelling, as access can be blocked due to regional geo-blocks.

So if you're looking to lock down your streaming coverage from anywhere, not to mention your internet security, vital when you're accessing unknown Wi-Fi networks in airports or hotels—then these Proton deals are worth considering.

Our tech-savvy colleagues at TechRadar and T3 rate Proton VPN as one of the best VPN services, receiving 4½ stars out of 5 on both sites. TechRadar ranks Proton VPN as its 'best VPN service for privacy', while T3 rates it as a 'feature-packed all-rounder VPN'.

If you're new to a VPN (Virtual Private Network), this handy piece of internet tech lets your devices appear to be in your usual location. So wherever you are in the world, you can access your usual streaming services, allowing uninterrupted coverage of your favourite sports and TV shows.

Running a VPN will ensure you don't miss any of the cycling action if you're heading overseas, whether that's for a summer vacation or for work. A VPN also provides essential security benefits for your internet usage, which are very useful when travelling abroad and include safety when using public Wi-Fi and protecting privacy for remote work and financial transactions.

If you are unsure about the benefits of a VPN, our deep-dive guide explains why having one of the best VPN services is important – Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

Below you'll find all the best Proton VPN deals with pricing relevant to your location and currency.