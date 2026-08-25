From road drama to wild finishes, La Vuelta is delivering pure chaos - Stream every moment live from anywhere with up to 70% off Proton VPN
Three stages in, and La Vuelta a España is already delivering excitement with abandoned stages and Tadej Pogačar already in the leader's red jersey
Armchair cycling fans have already been treated to a standout season of UCI WorldTour action, and La Vuelta a España is currently providing a fitting finale to the Grand Tour action.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is already in the famous red jersey as he looks to complete the Grand Tour set by adding the Vuelta a España to his Giro d'Italia and five Tour de France titles.
Yesterday's stage three was abandoned after a hailstorm saw Pogačar wave his fellow riders to a halt. Although the stage ended without a winner or the scheduled mountain showdown on Font Romeu, it was exciting viewing all the same.
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Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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