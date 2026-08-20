Save up to 40% on Hunt Wheels in one of its biggest Summer Sales yet

The Hunt Summer Sale is currently running, and the UK brand is offering some of its biggest savings yet, slashing prices by up to 40%. Huge discounts span across the majority of the Hunt lineup, from the best road bike wheels to top-rated gravel options.

Shop the Hunt Summer Sale and save up to 40%.

Our expert testers have put the majority of Hunt wheels to the test and have always rated them highly. Many have also ridden away with Editors' Choice awards.

Hunt has arguably improved its range by advancing aerodynamic engineering, introducing recyclable materials, and refining front- and rear-specific designs for better durability and compliance.

Below you'll find all the highlighted deals from the Hunt road-and-gravel wheel sale. Hunt has also dropped an extra 10% off on selected wheels, which is applied at checkout. If you're looking for a hassle-free setup, you can purchase some of the best road and gravel tyres when buying your wheels, and they also have up to 40% off.

Hunt will even ship them set up tubeless and good to go for an additional fee.

With some marked as limited stock and the sale ending soon, we'd suggest that if you have your eye on a wheelset, you pull the trigger fast.

Hunt Summer Sale - Road Wheelset Deals

Hunt Summer Sale - Gravel Wheelset Deals

The highlighted deals are from the UK Hunt Summer Sale, but for those in the US, the Hunt Summer Sale has plenty of equally appealing discounts. Hunt also utilises a dedicated domestic US warehouse, so shipping times are fast, and items do not face customs or high import fees.

To sweeten the deals further, Hunt also has a 60-day Ride and Return policy. It means you can ride your wheels for up to 60 days from the date of receipt and return them for a full refund or product swap (see Terms for more details).

Below you'll also find the best prices on Hunt wheels from other retailers, relevant to your currency and location.