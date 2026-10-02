'An incredibly difficult decision' – British Continental women's team closes after nine years

DAS-Hutchinson, the UK's most successful women's UCI Continental team in recent years, will close down at the end of 2026.

Founded in 2018 as Torelli-Brother, the team won four of the last five editions of the British domestic scene's biggest prize, the National Road Series, through Sammie Stuart (2022), Monica Greenwood (2023), Robyn Clay (2025), and most recently Morven Yeoman (2026).

The decision to close comes due to the rising costs of running a squad at UCI level, the tier below the professional ranks, the team explained in a statement published on its website.

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"The cost of operating a competitive UCI Continental programme has risen significantly, particularly through the increasing costs associated with European racing and travel," the statement read.

"Despite the fantastic backing of our partners, maintaining the programme at the standard we believe our riders and staff deserve has become increasingly difficult."

The team will continue as a lower-ranked development club under the name Team OnForm.

Simon Howes, the owner and original founder of DAS-Hutchinson, hailed his team's "incredible journey" over the last nine years.

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"Above all, I’m proud of the opportunities we have been able to give riders. Seeing athletes come through the programme, develop with us and go on to take the next steps in their careers has always meant more than any individual result," he said.

"Teams like this are such an important part of the pathway in women’s cycling."

In recent seasons, DAS-Hutchinson made it a key part of their race programme to accept invites to international WorldTour events, and competed in the Tour de Suisse, Vuelta a Burgos, and prestigious Tour of Flanders.

Past riders who have gone on to graduate to the WorldTour include Olympic silver medallist Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) and Picnic PostNL pair Becky Storrie and Robyn Clay.

"It has been an incredibly difficult decision to bring the Continental programme to an end, but now feels like the right time," Howes said.

"I’m enormously proud of what we have built and hugely grateful to every rider, member of staff, volunteer, sponsor, partner and supporter who has played a part in it."

DAS-Hutchinson's closure means there stand to be three women's UCI Continental teams in the UK next season: Handsling Alba Development, O'Shea RedChilli Bikes and Smurfit Westrock. There were six in 2024.

There have been no British men's UCI Continental teams since the collapse of Saint Piran in 2024.