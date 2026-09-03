In my Labor Day 2026 roundup, you can find some of the best deals on bikes, clothing and accessories. If you're after some of the best cycling tech, there is plenty to choose from too, including the best bike computers from Garmin and Wahoo.

Labor Day also marks the unofficial end of summer in North America, and that means darker nights and the best bike lights are on the horizon. The Garmin Varia RCT715 isn't just one of the best radar bike lights on the market, but also one of the best pieces of cycling tech I've ever owned.

For Labor Day, you can get the Garmin Varia RCT715 reduced to just $299.99, which is $100 off the usual $399.99 and matches its best-ever price on Amazon.

Shop the Garmin Varia RCT715 discounted to just $299.99 at Amazon.

Since its May 2022 release, the Garmin Varia RCT715 has set the standard for cycling safety. In our review, tester Paul Grele awarded it a glowing 4.5 out of 5 stars, noting that only its premium price tag kept it from earning a flawless score. So at this price, it makes it a bargain buy.

Labor Day Sales run until 8/9 September, and the Garmin, which is rarely on sale, is likely to return to its full price of $399.99.

Save 25% ($100) Garmin Varia RCT715: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Save 25% Far more than a standard rear light, the Garmin Varia RCT715 packs serious safety technology. Its built-in radar alerts you to approaching traffic, while the integrated camera records every mile of your ride. These advanced safety features make it, in my opinion, an absolute must-have for any cyclist. Read the full Garmin Varia RCT715 Review.

(Image credit: Paul Brett)

For me, what makes the Garmin Varia RCT715 stand out is its seamless combination of a safety radar, built-in camera, and effortless usability. If you already use a Garmin bike computer, it pairs instantly—delivering audio beeps and visual dots on your screen to track approaching traffic from behind.

I wouldn't hesitate to give it a flawless 5-star rating. At under $300—a massive $100 saving—it’s an essential upgrade for any rider.

While this specific deal is for Labor Day on Amazon US, our automatic price checker below instantly finds the best Garmin discounts across the UK and your local region.