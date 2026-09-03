One of my favourite pieces of tech, the Garmin Varia RCT715 is discounted by $100 in the Labor Day sales – matching the best price I've ever seen it at
The Varia RCT715 records video, illuminates you, and tracks rear traffic using radar tech. With a huge $100 price drop, this impressive all-in-one safety tech now adds real value for money
In my Labor Day 2026 roundup, you can find some of the best deals on bikes, clothing and accessories. If you're after some of the best cycling tech, there is plenty to choose from too, including the best bike computers from Garmin and Wahoo.
Labor Day also marks the unofficial end of summer in North America, and that means darker nights and the best bike lights are on the horizon. The Garmin Varia RCT715 isn't just one of the best radar bike lights on the market, but also one of the best pieces of cycling tech I've ever owned.
For Labor Day, you can get the Garmin Varia RCT715 reduced to just $299.99, which is $100 off the usual $399.99 and matches its best-ever price on Amazon.
Shop the Garmin Varia RCT715 discounted to just $299.99 at Amazon.
Since its May 2022 release, the Garmin Varia RCT715 has set the standard for cycling safety. In our review, tester Paul Grele awarded it a glowing 4.5 out of 5 stars, noting that only its premium price tag kept it from earning a flawless score. So at this price, it makes it a bargain buy.
Labor Day Sales run until 8/9 September, and the Garmin, which is rarely on sale, is likely to return to its full price of $399.99.
Save 25% Far more than a standard rear light, the Garmin Varia RCT715 packs serious safety technology. Its built-in radar alerts you to approaching traffic, while the integrated camera records every mile of your ride. These advanced safety features make it, in my opinion, an absolute must-have for any cyclist.
Read the full Garmin Varia RCT715 Review.
For me, what makes the Garmin Varia RCT715 stand out is its seamless combination of a safety radar, built-in camera, and effortless usability. If you already use a Garmin bike computer, it pairs instantly—delivering audio beeps and visual dots on your screen to track approaching traffic from behind.
I wouldn't hesitate to give it a flawless 5-star rating. At under $300—a massive $100 saving—it’s an essential upgrade for any rider.
While this specific deal is for Labor Day on Amazon US, our automatic price checker below instantly finds the best Garmin discounts across the UK and your local region.
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Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.