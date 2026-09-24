I love drones; I'll even say it's an obsession. Especially when using one to create cycling-related content, whether that's videos or stills, the best drones are a game-changer for capturing high-speed action on two wheels.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are fast approaching, dropping two days of discounts on the 5th and 6th of October. However, deals are already appearing, including discounts on some of the best DJI drones.

Shop early Amazon Prime Day DJI Drone deals.

DJI is the undisputed pioneer of consumer camera drones. In 2013, the Chinese brand launched the Phantom 1—the world’s first ready-to-fly quadcopter, complete with built-in GPS, an integrated flight controller, and a dedicated GoPro mount.

Drones have come a long way since the Phantom 1, and the advances in flight engineering and camera technology make today's models a dream to use.

For cycling content, they are a fantastic addition, making creating epic ride imagery a breeze. Highlights include DJI's ActiveTrack and omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, acting like a personal autonomous camera crew, and it'll lock on to your subject on tight descents, automatically frame scenic climbs, and weave through technical singletrack while dodging branches and power lines.

USA DJI Drone deals

The best drones allow you to capture incredible images of your rides. (Image credit: Paul Brett)

UK DJI Drone Deals

(Image credit: Paul Brett)

If a DJI Drone isn't on your Prime Day shopping list, our Prime Big Deal Days page has our top 32 early Amazon cycling deals. There's plenty to choose from, including the best bike lights, cycling tech like bike computers, and much more. Prime Days run across October 6-7.