I'm a freelance photographer who's obsessed with Drones – these early Prime Day deals on DJI caught my attention
A drone will deliver dynamic, pro-level footage and stills that bring every ride to life, turning routine training loops into cinematic masterpieces
I love drones; I'll even say it's an obsession. Especially when using one to create cycling-related content, whether that's videos or stills, the best drones are a game-changer for capturing high-speed action on two wheels.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are fast approaching, dropping two days of discounts on the 5th and 6th of October. However, deals are already appearing, including discounts on some of the best DJI drones.
Shop early Amazon Prime Day DJI Drone deals.
DJI is the undisputed pioneer of consumer camera drones. In 2013, the Chinese brand launched the Phantom 1—the world’s first ready-to-fly quadcopter, complete with built-in GPS, an integrated flight controller, and a dedicated GoPro mount.
Drones have come a long way since the Phantom 1, and the advances in flight engineering and camera technology make today's models a dream to use.
For cycling content, they are a fantastic addition, making creating epic ride imagery a breeze. Highlights include DJI's ActiveTrack and omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, acting like a personal autonomous camera crew, and it'll lock on to your subject on tight descents, automatically frame scenic climbs, and weave through technical singletrack while dodging branches and power lines.
USA DJI Drone deals
UK DJI Drone Deals
If a DJI Drone isn't on your Prime Day shopping list, our Prime Big Deal Days page has our top 32 early Amazon cycling deals. There's plenty to choose from, including the best bike lights, cycling tech like bike computers, and much more. Prime Days run across October 6-7.
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Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.