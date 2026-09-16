The Wattbike Atom sits proudly as our top choice for the best smart bike of 2026. It earned a flawless 5-star review, and Wattbike has now dropped the third iteration of this indoor bike to its best-of-the-year price.

For UK shoppers, the Wattbike Atom is now available for £2,249, discounted from the RRP of £2,499, an impressive £250 saving. UK purchasers will also receive the Wattbike Bundle FREE. Normally priced at £250, it includes a Polar H10 HR sensor, a floor mat, a training towel, a water bottle, and access to Wattbike Hub+ (worth £80).

In the US, you can get the Wattbike Atom for just $2,699, a best-ever $800 off the usual $3,499

As summer riding sadly draws to an end in the Northern Hemisphere, you may be considering an upgrade to your indoor riding setup. These Wattbike deals might be the ideal time to do just that.

Our expert tester, Stephen Shrubsall, noted that the latest Atom model was the best yet and offered a ride feel and simulation that set it apart from the competition.

Wattbike Atom UK deal

Save 10% (£250) Wattbike Atom: was £2,499 now £2,249 at Wattbike Save £250 The Wattbike scored a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in our review and comes loaded with features to help all cyclists achieve their goals with a superbly realistic indoor cycling experience. This Wattbike Atom deal also includes the Wattbike Bundle worth £250 FREE. Read the full Wattbike Atom review.

Wattbike Atom US deal