The Wattbike Atom is the ultimate indoor smart bike – it's just hit a best-ever price with $800 off
With a perfect 5-star review, our indoor cycling expert reckons the Wattbike Atom is the one to beat, gear up now for your best indoor season of riding
The Wattbike Atom sits proudly as our top choice for the best smart bike of 2026. It earned a flawless 5-star review, and Wattbike has now dropped the third iteration of this indoor bike to its best-of-the-year price.
For UK shoppers, the Wattbike Atom is now available for £2,249, discounted from the RRP of £2,499, an impressive £250 saving. UK purchasers will also receive the Wattbike Bundle FREE. Normally priced at £250, it includes a Polar H10 HR sensor, a floor mat, a training towel, a water bottle, and access to Wattbike Hub+ (worth £80).
In the US, you can get the Wattbike Atom for just $2,699, a best-ever $800 off the usual $3,499
As summer riding sadly draws to an end in the Northern Hemisphere, you may be considering an upgrade to your indoor riding setup. These Wattbike deals might be the ideal time to do just that.
Our expert tester, Stephen Shrubsall, noted that the latest Atom model was the best yet and offered a ride feel and simulation that set it apart from the competition.
Wattbike Atom UK deal
Save £250 The Wattbike scored a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in our review and comes loaded with features to help all cyclists achieve their goals with a superbly realistic indoor cycling experience. This Wattbike Atom deal also includes the Wattbike Bundle worth £250 FREE.
Read the full Wattbike Atom review.
Wattbike Atom US deal
Save $800 US shoppers have the opportunity to own the Wattbike Atom at a best-ever price. Wattbike is compatible with a wide range of indoor training apps like Zwift, TrainingPeaks and Rouvy, so you’re never locked into one platform.
Check our guide to the best indoor training apps.
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Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.