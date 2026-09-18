This early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer drops the Lego Icons Road Bike set to under £100 for the first time
The Lego Road Bike could be a brilliant Christmas gift for the cyclist in your life, and now at its lowest ever price for those doing their shopping early
LEGO launched its first-ever road bike set in May, with a spec sheet that included a functional drivetrain and more. The 1,015-piece build certainly didn't disappoint, and it looks like a shrunken version of one of the best aero bikes.
What it lacks in real-life stature, it makes up for with detail, packed with technical, real-life, tinker-worthy features that we cyclists love.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are back on October 6-7, with the usual flurry of cycling-related discounts and bargains. One early deal I spotted is on the Lego Icons Road Bike set, discounted to just £99.99.
Get the Lego Icons Road Bike set for just £99.99 on Amazon.
It's a fairly small reduction of just £10 off the usual £109.99, but having written numerous Lego deal posts for our sister sites, brand new Lego sets rarely get discounted, so this is a deal worth grabbing while it is. Especially for those looking to get their Christmas shopping done early.
Save £10. Making its debut in the LEGO Icons lineup, the Road Bike (11380) delivers a highly detailed 1,015-piece build designed for cycling enthusiasts. The set features a working drivetrain connected to a free-spinning rear wheel, functional steering, and deep-section rims. Customizable touches like a removable water bottle and a rear safety light complete this sleek, display-ready model.
The Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) measures over 14 in. (36 cm) high, 23.5 in. (60 cm) long, and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide, and the final build includes a stand reminiscent of some of the best smart trainers.
The final build makes a brilliant display piece and is a brilliant gift for the cyclist in your life, even if that's yourself. I'd love to get my hands on this, and with Christmas just round the corner, it makes a great Christmas gift too.
It's also a fully functioning road bike Lego build with front-wheel steering and a fully working drivetrain. The drivetrain features a functional chain made of individual Lego 'links' that rotate when you turn the cranks, and, even more impressively, a fully working freewheel that lets the rear wheel spin independently for that satisfying real-world coasting effect.
The inclusion of the water bottle and rear light is a great touch, instantly bringing to mind my favourite tail light, the Magicshine SEEMEE300. Of course, as clever as Lego's engineers are, you won't get an active brake sensor or a blinding 300-lumen output out of these plastic bricks.
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Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.