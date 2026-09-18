LEGO launched its first-ever road bike set in May, with a spec sheet that included a functional drivetrain and more. The 1,015-piece build certainly didn't disappoint, and it looks like a shrunken version of one of the best aero bikes.

What it lacks in real-life stature, it makes up for with detail, packed with technical, real-life, tinker-worthy features that we cyclists love.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are back on October 6-7, with the usual flurry of cycling-related discounts and bargains. One early deal I spotted is on the Lego Icons Road Bike set, discounted to just £99.99.

Get the Lego Icons Road Bike set for just £99.99 on Amazon.

It's a fairly small reduction of just £10 off the usual £109.99, but having written numerous Lego deal posts for our sister sites, brand new Lego sets rarely get discounted, so this is a deal worth grabbing while it is. Especially for those looking to get their Christmas shopping done early.

Save 9% (£10) Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) : was £109.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Save £10. Making its debut in the LEGO Icons lineup, the Road Bike (11380) delivers a highly detailed 1,015-piece build designed for cycling enthusiasts. The set features a working drivetrain connected to a free-spinning rear wheel, functional steering, and deep-section rims. Customizable touches like a removable water bottle and a rear safety light complete this sleek, display-ready model.

(Image credit: Anne Marije-Rook)

The Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) measures over 14 in. (36 cm) high, 23.5 in. (60 cm) long, and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide, and the final build includes a stand reminiscent of some of the best smart trainers.

The final build makes a brilliant display piece and is a brilliant gift for the cyclist in your life, even if that's yourself. I'd love to get my hands on this, and with Christmas just round the corner, it makes a great Christmas gift too.

It's also a fully functioning road bike Lego build with front-wheel steering and a fully working drivetrain. The drivetrain features a functional chain made of individual Lego 'links' that rotate when you turn the cranks, and, even more impressively, a fully working freewheel that lets the rear wheel spin independently for that satisfying real-world coasting effect.

The inclusion of the water bottle and rear light is a great touch, instantly bringing to mind my favourite tail light, the Magicshine SEEMEE300. Of course, as clever as Lego's engineers are, you won't get an active brake sensor or a blinding 300-lumen output out of these plastic bricks.