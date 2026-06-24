If the upcoming Tour de France is tempting you to invest in some new summer racing gear, it's worth knowing that Decathlon is dangling some crazy deals on Van Rysel bikes and clothing at the moment, including high-end RCR Pro road bikes
Ridden by pros and boasting peloton-proven performance levels, the Van Rysel RCR Pro is currently available for under £4000. And that's only the half of it…
Not so long ago, the RCR Pro from French brand Van Rysel was one of the most talked about race bikes on the road, with smart lines and signature design flourishes (including cut-out on the seat tube, dropped seat stays, sloping top tube and a slightly deeper head tube) that had some people drawing comparisons with the Specialized Tarmac SL7.
Ridden by the pro athletes of Decathlon CMA CGM and proven in the peloton at the highest level, the RCR Pro is armed with a Shimano Ultegra R8170 Di2 groupset and Deda Superzero handlebars. With a 790g carbon frame, the bike comes with Swiss Side Hadron 500 Classic wheels, with 370 hubs, and is equipped with an Inpeak power meter.
Full price this steed will set you back a cool six grand, but at the moment – perhaps as a counterpunch to Amazon Prime Day – Decathlon has knocked over a third of the price off on the bike in the carbon / smoked black colourway – offering a saving of more than £2000 and bringing the ride-away price down to £3,999. Just add pedals and you’re good to go, right in time to take advantage of all that Tour de France inspiration.
Van Rysel Road Bike RCR-R Pro, with Shimano Ultegra Di2 2x12s with Power Sensor and Swiss Side Hadron 500 Classic wheels, reduced by over £2000.
Jump on the Van wagon
And while the RCR Pro road bike is the most eye-catching Decathlon deal we’ve seen today, it’s far from the only product bearing the Van Rysel name (which means 'from Lille' in Flemish) that is currently being deeply discounted.
You might have done a few more laps of the sun than Paul Seixas, but you can still strut your stuff in the Official RCR Road Cycling Suit of the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, right? Now is a good time to find out, with the wind-tunnel tested suit available for a bargain price at the moment.
Save £65 on this Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team road cycling suit, developed in a wind tunnel by aerodynamics experts, which combines low weight, support and breathability.
Alternatively (or as well), on what feel like one of the hottest days since the Big Bang brought the universe into existence, you can also snap up a Van Rysel men's fitted short-sleeved summer road bike jersey for just £19.99, saving a full 50% on the usual RRP of £39.99.
This men's fitted, short-sleeved summer cycling jersey, made with soft fabric and available in seven different smart colour ways has been reduced by 50%.
Pair your short-sleeved top with the Van Rysel men's RCR 4 Road Cycling Summer Shorts in slim-look black. These bib shorts are designed to supply a balanced mixture of supportive compression, posterior protection and freedom of movement, and they're currently available with 33% off the RRP.
You can currently save £30 on these tight-fitting summer bib shorts, designed to deliver high performance on short and long-distance rides.
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Having recently clipped in as News & Features Writer for Cycling Weekly, Pat has spent decades in the saddle of road, gravel and mountain bikes pursuing interesting stories. En route he has ridden across Australia's Great Dividing Range, pedalled the Pirinexus route around the Catalan Pyrenees, raced through the Norwegian mountains with 17,000 other competitors during the Birkebeinerrittet, fatbiked along the coast of Wales, explored the trails of the Canadian Yukon under the midnight sun and spent umpteen happy hours bikepacking and cycle-touring the lost lanes and hidden bridleways of the Peak District, Exmoor, Dartmoor, North Yorkshire and Scotland. He worked for Lonely Planet for 15 years as a writer and editor, contributed to Epic Rides of the World and has authored several books.
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