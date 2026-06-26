Have you ever fancied becoming a cycling influencer? Then an action camera is a must – the DJI Osmo range is on sale for Amazon Prime Day with up to 26% off
The DJI Osmo cameras pack a hefty punch with class-leading specs and performance, and are heavily discounted for Prime Day, which ends midnight today!
The cycling influencer market can be a highly rewarding career path, getting paid to ride your bike. What's not to love?
The best cycling brands are always looking for authentic riders to showcase their products, from the best road bikes, bike computers and smart trainers to premium cycling apparel.
One of your key tools to help you create highly engaging cycling content is owning one of the best action cameras for cycling, which allows you to document your rides and record footage easily in high-resolution formats ready for YouTube posting, potentially helping you achieve the 'Like and Subscribe' road to fame and fortune.
With the Amazon Prime Day sales entering the final day, some of the best cameras for cyclists from DJI are discounted by up to 26%, and if you're throwing your hat into the cycling influencer game, now is the time to grab an action camera deal.
Shop DJI Osmo Action Cameras with big discounts at Amazon.
If you're not looking for an action camera, then our Day 4 Prime Day Live Blog is the place to check out all the best cycling deals, and our band of deal hunters will be updating this as we find the best reductions. Amazon Prime Day runs until June 26.
Save 15%. The DJI Action 6 Enhanced Combo includes the Osmo Action 6 camera, with two OLED touchscreens and 50GB of built-in storage. Alongside two cold-resistant Extreme Batteries Plus that each offer up to 4 hours of runtime, there is also a Multifunctional Battery Case 3 for fast chargin