The best cycling shoes can come with a huge price tag, and keeping them in pristine condition when you ride in all types of weather can be tough.

If you commute daily, or as we head into cyclocross season, you'll ride in the worst conditions, which means soaking-wet shoes on the regular; if they aren't dried thoroughly, wet socks and feet are coming on your next ride.

A gadget our North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook, discovered and helped solve the wet-shoe conundrum is the DryGuy Force Dry DX Shoe Dryer.

Living in the Pacific Northwest, which averages 190 days of rain a year, she frequently rides and tests in wet conditions. Rook discovered the DryGuy many years ago and described it as the most essential gadget in her garage, and something she now can't believe she ever lived without.

Right now, during this early Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get the DryGuy Force Dry DX Shoe Dryer for just $78, a 30% discount off the usual $111.99.

Save 30% ($33.24) DryGuy Force Dry DX Shoe Dryer: was $111.99 now $78.75 at Amazon Save 30%. The Dry Guy is an absolute lifesaver when you return from a wet ride with drenched cycling shoes and soggy kit. Powered by a quiet, forced-air central blower, it features four dedicated drying ports. It also has a customizable Heat/No Heat switch that lets you adjust the temperature based on delicate fabrics and technical materials. Plus, an integrated 3-hour automatic shutoff timer guarantees energy-efficient drying without the risk of over-baking your kit.

With the DryGuy, you can forget about stuffing newspapers into your shoes and hoping for the best. Anne-Marije says it works much better, drying your shoes, gloves, and hats in 1 to 3 hours, with or without heat.

And it’s not just for the rainy season, either. This compact dryer is usable year-round and can keep the smells at bay not only for your sweaty cycling shoes, but for running or hiking shoes too. If you commute, this means you won't be stinking the office out with damp shoes.

It also has a minimal footprint barely bigger than a shoebox, so you could easily keep it in the office.

The DryGuy Force Dry DX can tackle two pairs of shoes at once, or one pair of shoes and a pair of gloves. It uses quiet, convection-based forced air to dry shoes, boots, gloves, hats, and helmets quickly but gently. Unlike a space heater or radiator, it won’t overheat or damage your gear. It’s safe on almost any material, and thanks to the heat/no-heat switch and a three-hour timer, you can customise the process based on what material you’re drying.

Carbon-soled shoes, neoprene boots, helmet padding, knit wool gloves- the DryGuy can handle a wide variety of gear.

This deal is for Amazon US, and I've not found a similar discount for UK shoppers. However, a similar DryGuy two-shoe model is currently priced at £40 on Amazon.