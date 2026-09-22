With no Pogačar, this could be the most open race for the rainbow bands in years – Stream the UCI World Championships anywhere with NordVPN
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The Elite Men's Elite Road Race is the highlight of the 2026 UCI Road World Championships and takes place this weekend in Montreal, Canada. The circuit follows the same roads used for the 1974 UCI Road World Championships (when Eddy Merckx took the rainbow jersey).
Having won the last two editions, there is no Tadej Pogačar after his season-ending crash at Vuelta a España. So the Men's rainbow jersey is set for new shoulders, and the 2023 World Champion Mathieu van der Poel will be amongst the favourites.
If you are keen to watch, check out our how-to-watch the UCI Road World Championships 2026 guide. There, you'll find the best viewing options for your territory.
However, if you're travelling and already subscribe to a cycling streaming service, the best way to watch continued uninterrupted coverage, as if you were sat at home, is to use a VPN.
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What is a VPN & how does it work?
For frequent travellers or holidaymakers, a VPN is a simple piece of software that lets your devices appear to be in your usual location. So wherever you are, you can access your streaming services to enjoy the action at the World Championships. With a two-year plan, you'll be sorted for all the racing action for the rest of the 2026 calendar and more, including the World Gravel Championships that take place in Nannup, Western Australia (October 10–11, 2026.
If you subscribe to streaming services like HBO Max, Flobikes, Disney+, Netflix, or Peacock, you'll already know that viewing these while travelling can often result in your service being blocked due to geo-restrictions. The best way to negotiate these is by securing a reliable VPN service.
Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.