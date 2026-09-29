A round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup due to be hosted in Glasgow in December has proven so popular with cycling fans that the initial release of 10,000 tickets has sold out two months before the event, and a new raft of 2000 tickets has just been made available, British Cycling announced this morning.

Organised by the Union Cycliste International and Flanders Classics, the Cyclo-Cross World Cup is the marquee series of the international cyclo-cross calendar and a winter highlight for cycling fans, with thousands of spectators attending each round to witness the planet's most skilful riders racing across super challenging courses, tackling grass, mud and obstacles.

The 2025–2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup was collected by Dutch duo Mathieu van der Poel, who emerged victorious from every round he contested to take the overall series win for the second time in his career, and Lucinda Brand, who stacked up four wins.

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The vast majority of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup rounds are staged in mainland Europe, and this is the first time the event has come back to Britain for 12 years, since a round was held in Milton Keynes in 2014. The long absence, plus a wave of interest in elite cycling possibly accelerated by anticipation ahead of the 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes Grand Départs being hosted in Britain, has meant demand for tickets has exceeded expectations.

Contested across a total of 12 rounds, the 2026–27 World Cup kicks off on Friday 27 November in the Czech city of Ostrava, where competitors will race around a former mining site. Round takes place in Tábor, also in the Czech Republic, on Sunday 29 November, and then it's Scotland's turn.

The highly anticipated third round will take place on 13 December in Kelvingrove Park, a 34-hectare Victorian park in Glasgow’s West End. When the location of the event was first announced, Cameron Mason, the four-time British cyclo-cross champion who hails from the nearby Scottish town of Linlithgow predicted that: “It’s going to be the biggest moment in my career.”

Mason, who achieved his aim of securing a stage podium finish during the last World Cup, will be a massive home favourite in December, along with fellow Scot, Anna Flynn, who is the female British cyclo-cross champion and comes from Edinburgh.

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The last few tickets, which cost around £31.50 per adult (with concessions and family rates available) can currently be bought through Ticketmaster, but they are going fast.

After Glasgow, the series will head back to its traditional homeland, with stages held in the Belgian cities of Antwerp, Koksijde, Gavere, Namur, Zonhoven and Hamme punctuated by events in Besançon (France) and Benidorm (Spain) before the World Cup comes to a conclusion in Hoogerheide, the Netherlands, on Sunday 24 January.

“Passing 10,000 ticket sales with 75 days still to go demonstrates the appetite for world-class cycling in the UK, and we’re delighted to be releasing additional tickets in response to that demand,” said Darren Henry, Managing Director of British Cycling Ventures.

“We want to build a portfolio of major events across different cycling disciplines, creating more opportunities for fans to experience the sport, attracting new audiences and giving partners more ways to connect with them. Kelvingrove Park will provide a spectacular setting on 13 December. The momentum behind major cycling events in the UK is clear, and our ambition is to keep building on it in the years ahead."