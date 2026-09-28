Tom Pidcock said he had "no regrets" after finishing seventh at Sundays elite men's World Championships road race, despite looking like one of the strongest riders in the event.

After new champion Brandon McNulty attacked with 33km to go, strong support from his USA teammates – especially Matteo Jorgenson – had made it very difficult to establish any gaps, said Pidcock afterwards.

“Tactically, it was very difficult," said the Yorkshire rider, who spearheaded the Great Britain team alongside Oscar Onley. "I think I had really, really good legs. But to make the difference, to get the gap with the wind the way it was, and with the USA team with Matteo [Jorgenson]... he was super strong after Brandon attacked."

Latest Videos From Cycling Weekly Watch full video here:

Pidcock also alluded to unspoken support for McNulty from the American's UAE Team Emirates-XRG trade teammate Isaac Del Toro. The young Mexican was part of the final selection and had looked strong enough to potentially feature in the medals. But, said Pidcock with a smile: "Of course, with Isaac on the same team [as McNulty], it was always going to be super difficult to make a difference there in the end after six hours."

Pidcock was speaking post-race with a still-bloody knee – a battle wound sustained in an early crash, which saw him forced to fight back from behind the peloton up to the front groups.

"The crash definitely didn't help, there was a bit of a chase," said Pidcock.

The Pinarello Q36.5 rider said that the chase group of which he was a part seemed unwilling to work together in order to catch McNulty. He felt as though he had done all he could, he said, and would leave the race with no regrets.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"No, there was not much more I could have done," he said. "It was really difficult. No one wanted to work together in that group… and to wait and gamble it all on the last lap and to try something… I don't have any regrets, I think I did what I could.

"It’s a bit disappointing, honestly, but I can be happy with my legs, and there's more years to try again.”

Onley and Adam Yates were the only other British finishers, with Onley coming home in 17th at 3:09, and Yates 31st at 6:37.