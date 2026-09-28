'I don't have any regrets' – Tom Pidcock says he did all he could in 'really difficult' World Championships road race
The Brit finished seventh after having multiple attacks shut down by the USA
Tom Pidcock said he had "no regrets" after finishing seventh at Sundays elite men's World Championships road race, despite looking like one of the strongest riders in the event.
After new champion Brandon McNulty attacked with 33km to go, strong support from his USA teammates – especially Matteo Jorgenson – had made it very difficult to establish any gaps, said Pidcock afterwards.
“Tactically, it was very difficult," said the Yorkshire rider, who spearheaded the Great Britain team alongside Oscar Onley. "I think I had really, really good legs. But to make the difference, to get the gap with the wind the way it was, and with the USA team with Matteo [Jorgenson]... he was super strong after Brandon attacked."
Pidcock also alluded to unspoken support for McNulty from the American's UAE Team Emirates-XRG trade teammate Isaac Del Toro. The young Mexican was part of the final selection and had looked strong enough to potentially feature in the medals. But, said Pidcock with a smile: "Of course, with Isaac on the same team [as McNulty], it was always going to be super difficult to make a difference there in the end after six hours."
Pidcock was speaking post-race with a still-bloody knee – a battle wound sustained in an early crash, which saw him forced to fight back from behind the peloton up to the front groups.
"The crash definitely didn't help, there was a bit of a chase," said Pidcock.
The Pinarello Q36.5 rider said that the chase group of which he was a part seemed unwilling to work together in order to catch McNulty. He felt as though he had done all he could, he said, and would leave the race with no regrets.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"No, there was not much more I could have done," he said. "It was really difficult. No one wanted to work together in that group… and to wait and gamble it all on the last lap and to try something… I don't have any regrets, I think I did what I could.
"It’s a bit disappointing, honestly, but I can be happy with my legs, and there's more years to try again.”
Onley and Adam Yates were the only other British finishers, with Onley coming home in 17th at 3:09, and Yates 31st at 6:37.
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.