Demi Vollering sprints to victory in World Championships women’s road race thriller around Montréal

After a race of attrition around Montréal, Demi Vollering emerged victorious to become World Champion in the elite women’s road race, as she won in a two-up sprint to claim the first rainbow jersey of her career.

The Dutch rider attacked on the sixth ascent of the Côte de Camillien Houde and went solo with just under 40km to go, but was brought back by Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) and Juliette Berthet (France) on the penultimate lap with 15km to go.

Vollering then had to ride defensively, as she closed down moves from Longo Borghini and Niewiadoma on the final lap, but still had enough in her legs to outsprint her Polish rival in the final few hundred metres to take the victory.

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