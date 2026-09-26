Massive crash upends women’s road race at UCI Worlds: Latest rider updates

A major crash marred the women's elite road race at the UCI World Championships in Montréal on Saturday, sending at least two riders to hospital and forcing several medal contenders to abandon.

Around 15 riders came down hard with approximately 95 kilometres remaining on a downhill stretch along Rue Saint-Urbain. The pile-up split the peloton and left several riders requiring medical attention.

Australia's Lauretta Hanson was taken to hospital on a stretcher and in a neckbrace for observation, according to Australian media. Details of her injuries have yet to be confirmed.

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Sweden's Caroline Andersson received roadside medical attention before she, too, was transported to hospital. Swedish Cycling Federation president Thomas Backteman has shared that she is conscious and receiving treatment, adding that she appeared able to move her arms and legs. The extent of her injuries remains unclear.

Sweden's Julia Borgström stopped to help Andersson before withdrawing in tears. Backteman said Borgström was physically OK but shaken by what had happened.

Others got up and remounted their bikes with torn kit and bloodied skin, attempting to salvage their races. Defending champion Magdeleine Vallières initially continued, but both she and Spain's Paula Blasi ultimately abandoned, removing two leading medal contenders from the race.

While the crash happened long before the decisive final laps, there is no doubt it reshaped the contest. Along with the withdrawals, a lot of riders got caught up behind the disruption and were now forced to chase including Australia's Sarah Gigante, USA's Kate Courtney and Mauritius's Kim Le Court-Pienaar.

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For Vallières, the crash brought an emotional end to her title defence on home roads. Tears ran down her face as she climbed back onto her bike and continued around the circuit. With visible wounds to her leg and hand, she completed the lap before a deafening crowd welcomed her up the finishing straight, where she abandoned.

Blasi described road rash but little pain after withdrawing and criticised the risks being taken in the bunch. "When the race entered the circuit, it was crazy," she said, according to our sister site, Cyclingnews. "People were taking too many risks."

The race remains ongoing. Cycling Weekly will report on the outcome and further medical updates as they become available.