Demi Vollering wins final stage to seal overall victory at Tour de France Femmes

After nine epic stages of racing, Demi Vollering has won the Tour de France Femmes for the second time in her career, making history as the first rider to win two editions of the race.

The FDJ United-SUEZ rider sealed the overall victory by winning the final stage around Nice, as she dropped her main general classification rival Kasia Niewiadoma on the last ascent of the Col d’Èze with 16km to go, before going solo to the finish on the Promenade des Anglais.

“I’ve never won in the yellow jersey before,” Vollering said in her post-race interview. “It’s incredible the people I have around me. It’s not only the dream to win in yellow here and win a second Tour de France, but it’s the dream to live this life and work hard together with people with a lot of passion, I think that’s the whole dream.”

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After her triumph atop Mont Ventoux two days prior, Niewiadoma tried everything to snatch back the yellow jersey on the final stage after her Canyon-SRAM team had attempted to put the Vollering under pressure throughout the day. However, the Polish rider was simply unable to match the strength of her rival on the final climb and was ultimately forced to settle for second place in the general classification.

After some controversy on stage 8 surrounding a blocking move by Vollering’s teammate Célia Gery on Niewiadoma before the final climb and subsequent comments about the incident, the Dutchwoman was keen to make a demonstration on the final stage and show that she was the strongest rider in the race.

“I had to try to attack and go alone,” she stated. “I wanted to make it clear that we didn’t win because of an incident yesterday. That’s not what I believe and I wanted to make it clear that we as a team deserve to win a beautiful Tour de France Femmes with humility and pride.”

In the battle for the final spot on the podium, a nasty crash for Marlen Reusser with 60km to go saw the Movistar rider fall off the podium and out of the top ten entirely, as she finished more than twenty-four minutes behind Vollering on the stage, which handed third place to Elisa Longo Borghini.

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Meanwhile, Niewiadoma’s teammate Antonia Niedermaier finished fourth overall and won the white jersey as the best young rider, whilst Lorena Wiebes won the intermediate sprint on the final stage to secure the green jersey and Puck Pieterse finished the race safely to win the polka dot jersey.