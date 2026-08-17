World-Record breaking doctor takes grand prix gold a fortnight after winning a Commonwealth Games medal
Anna Morris seizes victory at the North Yorkshire Grand Prix
Welsh cyclist and pedalling polymath Anna Morris has won the first iteration of the North Yorkshire Grand Prix at Ampleforth Abbey since the event was renamed, sprinting to victory ahead of Melanie Rowe (camsmajaco) and Lily Martin (Loughborough Lightning).
Morris only began cycling seriously relatively late in life, when she took up the sport while studying medicine at the University of Southampton. Since then she has thrice broken a world record and become a World Champion track cyclist.
Now 31, Morris works as a medical doctor when she’s not riding and most recently won a bronze medal for Wales at the Commonwealth Games just two weeks ago. Later this week she will start the 2026 Lloyds Tour of Britain Women as part of the Great Britain team, but over the weekend just gone, she had a grand prix to win.
Formerly known as the Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix, the historic race was held at Ampleforth Abbey, and this year it was contested in treacherous conditions, with torrential rain poured down on the 57-rider peloton while it negotiated the infamously lumpy course. After months of dry, hot weather, the deluge meant the roads were very slippery.
Stakes were doubly high for Lily Martin, who was vying with Morven Yeoman (DAS-Hutchinson) for the prestigious National Road Series title in the final race of the season. The Lightning rider made repeated attacks, and leaving the abbey grounds at the beginning of the second long circuit lap she finally managed to get away. But she didn’t escape Morris, who successfully went with her.
Melanie Rowe, who is just 17 years old, also joined them, and the front three soon established a lead of almost 90 seconds over the 10-strong chasing pack. By the third lap, their advantage had blown right out to five minutes, and with an unassailable lead, all that remained during the last circuit was for the trio to battle over podium spots.
With 150 metres to go, Morris made her move, taking victory a year after she missed out on winning the Rapha Super-League by five points. After a hugely impressive ride, Rowe secured second place, beating Martin into third spot. The youngster, who placed third in this year’s junior Liège-Bastogne-Liège, finished fifth overall in the National Road Series, and is clearly one to watch in the future.
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Having recently clipped in as News & Features Writer for Cycling Weekly, Pat has spent decades in the saddle of road, gravel and mountain bikes pursuing interesting stories. En route he has ridden across Australia's Great Dividing Range, pedalled the Pirinexus route around the Catalan Pyrenees, raced through the Norwegian mountains with 17,000 other competitors during the Birkebeinerrittet, fatbiked along the coast of Wales, explored the trails of the Canadian Yukon under the midnight sun and spent umpteen happy hours bikepacking and cycle-touring the lost lanes and hidden bridleways of the Peak District, Exmoor, Dartmoor, North Yorkshire and Scotland. He worked for Lonely Planet for 15 years as a writer and editor, contributed to Epic Rides of the World and has authored several books.
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