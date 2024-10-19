'More than a dream' - Anna Morris 'in shock' after beating world record holder to win individual pursuit gold

Brit pips Chloé Dygert at World Championships, after latter bettered own world record earlier in the day

Anna Morris at the UCI Track World Championships 2024
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

A little over three years ago, Anna Morris was working as a junior doctor, pursuing track cycling outside of her shifts. Now, she’s a three-time world champion, her most recent rainbow jersey coming after a shock victory over world record holder Chloé Dygert in the individual pursuit on Saturday night.

To say Morris was the underdog going into the final at the UCI World Championships would have been an understatement. The 29-year-old, who entered the Great Britain squad just two years ago, sat trackside earlier in the afternoon, and watched as Dygert, a four-time title holder in the event, smashed her own world record – taking it from 3:16.937, down more than a second to 3:15.663.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

Latest
You might also like