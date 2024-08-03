What does it take to make the Team GB Olympic squad?

Anna Morris, 29, from Cardiff, put her career as a junior doctor on hold to ride for Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics

The trainee doctor has swapped wards for boards
The trainee doctor has swapped wards for boards
(Image credit: Alamy)
Rob Kemp
By
published
in Features

Setting records, raising funds, stepping up a race licence rung, hitting personal PBs, or simply shedding some timber – our motivation to get out and ride in all weathers comes from many places. Sourcing inspiration for those of us in need of a training push, a reason to ride or some inspiration to stick to a plan, we asked a handful of riders from different backgrounds what it takes to achieve their goals – in the hope that their words of wisdom can help us all.

“I was sport mad when I was younger. I joined a Cardiff junior triathlon club, borrowed a bike, and trained at Maindy cycle track,” says Anna Morris.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rob Kemp
Rob Kemp
Freelance Writer

Rob Kemp is a London-based freelance journalist with 30 years of experience covering health and fitness, nutrition and sports sciences for a range of cycling, running, football and fitness publications and websites. His work also appears in the national press and he's the author of six non-fiction books. His favourite cycling routes include anything along the Dorset coast, Wye Valley or the Thames, with a pub at the finish.

Latest