What does it take to make the Team GB Olympic squad?

Setting records, raising funds, stepping up a race licence rung, hitting personal PBs, or simply shedding some timber – our motivation to get out and ride in all weathers comes from many places. Sourcing inspiration for those of us in need of a training push, a reason to ride or some inspiration to stick to a plan, we asked a handful of riders from different backgrounds what it takes to achieve their goals – in the hope that their words of wisdom can help us all.

“I was sport mad when I was younger. I joined a Cardiff junior triathlon club, borrowed a bike, and trained at Maindy cycle track,” says Anna Morris.

While studying medicine at the University of Southampton, she began cycling seriously. “In my second year, they were running a UK Sport-funded initiative to increase female participation. It included everything from learning to ride the rollers to riding on the velodrome at Calshot. I fell in love with the speed and adrenaline of the track.”

Covid-19 was a tough time for the trainee doctor. “I shifted to intensive care work for a couple of weeks when case numbers spiked, supporting the nurses in any way we could,” she explains. “The job had to take priority over training.” In her final year, on placement in Slough, Morris stumbled upon an advert from Welsh Cycling.

“It was offering a senior support programme for women. I applied, thinking it might help me break the university individual pursuit record.”

With Welsh Cycling’s support, Morris broke the record and began considering a cycling career. “As I finished university and began working as a doctor, they continued to help me with structured training. This led to opportunities to race internationally with the Great Britain Cycling Team. By late 2022, I earned a place on the programme, supported by National Lottery funding, allowing me to focus full-time on cycling. I decided to go for it.”

So what does it take? “What it takes to make it as a full-time cyclist is a sacrifice of a career and time with family,” Morris says, bluntly. “Medical training is demanding, and balancing it with high-level cycling was too tough. Being my first Olympics, I’ve spent a lot more time away from my friends, family and partner this year. I’ve missed a few weddings and family get-togethers.”

Morris’s lofty targets oblige twice-weekly strength work paired with track sessions and intense intervals, as well as long road rides to maintain aerobic fitness. “We work on holding position and the technicalities of riding on the track – there’s a lot of focus on technical skills and team dynamics, especially for the team pursuit event.”

What are her long-term aims? “I’m keen to maximise my opportunities on the bike. It’s rare to have the chance to be a full-time athlete, so I want to make the most of it. My immediate focus is on the team pursuit leading up to the Olympics. Post-Olympics, I’d like to explore other areas of bike racing.”