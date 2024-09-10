Important British race disappears from domestic calendar, as scene continues to suffer

The Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix was part of the shrinking National Road Series, but there is hope for the future

The Ryedale GP 2024 women&#039;s race
(Image credit: Craig Zadoroznyj/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Another important British one-day race has announced it will no longer run in the future.

The Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix, held in North Yorkshire and part of British Cycling’s National Road Series, ran its final edition last month, its organiser has revealed.

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

