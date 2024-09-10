Important British race disappears from domestic calendar, as scene continues to suffer
The Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix was part of the shrinking National Road Series, but there is hope for the future
Another important British one-day race has announced it will no longer run in the future.
The Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix, held in North Yorkshire and part of British Cycling’s National Road Series, ran its final edition last month, its organiser has revealed.
The race’s demise follows a trend of events disappearing from the domestic calendar. This year, the National Road Series counted five races in the open category and six for the women; in 2019, before the Covid pandemic, there were 10 open races and eight women’s races.
In a statement shared on Facebook, Bob Howden, the organiser of the Ryedale GP, wrote: “Sad to report that the recent 19th edition of the Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix was the last one. The Ampleforth Abbey Trust has decided not to be our hosts again.”
The event, which consists of circuits through the grounds of the Abbey, was first held in 2005, with previous winners including James Shaw, now of EF Education-EasyPost, former world and Olympic champion Nicole Cook, and Olympic track silver medallist Ollie Wood.
The most recent edition took place on 18 August, with Tom Williams (Thriva SRCT) and Lucy Lee (DAS-Hutchinson-Brother UK) winning the open and women’s events.
Event organiser Howden said he is now “looking into other possibilities” for a Yorkshire race in the National Road Series.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
“In the meantime it's a big thank you to all the staff at Ampleforth, who over the years have helped to keep the show on the road and a shout out to North Yorkshire Council, to North Yorkshire Police and to local suppliers and providers who have never waivered in their support,” he wrote.
Sponsor woes, logistics issues and the cost of living crisis have all impacted the National Road Series in recent years.
The Tour of the Reservoir was put on hold in 2023 and 2024 due to “a number of recent operational challenges”. Likewise, the series shrunk in 2023, losing the three-day Manx International stage race and the Stockton Grand Prix.
Speaking to Cycling Weekly previously, Stockton GP organiser Geoff Lloyd said the event’s cancellation was due to the “current financial climate” which “came up and bit us”.
The races that formed the open National Road Series this year were: The East Cleveland Classic, the Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix, the Lancaster Grand Prix, the Rydedale Grasscrete Grand Prix and the Beaumont Trophy. The women’s series counted the same races, except for the Beaumont Trophy, and also included the Anexo/CAMES CiCLE Classic and the Curlew Cup, scheduled for this Sunday.
British Cycling was contacted for comment.
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
