British National Road and Circuit Series bolstered with more races for 2024

The calendar for the National Road Series and National Circuit Series, the highest standard of racing in the UK, will grow in 2024.

Next season, there will be three more races added to the National Road Series in both the women’s category and the ‘open’ category, which is reserved for men, transgender women and non-binary athletes.

The new events include the East Cleveland Classic, a return to the calendar for the two-day Tour of the Reservoir in Durham - which hasn't featured since 2019 - and a closing race still to be confirmed for the weekend of 27-29 September.

In 2023, the National Road Series shrunk, losing two races, as event organisers struggled with rising costs and planned roadworks.

The National Circuit Series, which expanded by one race in 2023, will continue to grow next year. There will also be an equal number of rounds in the open and women’s categories, both increasing to eight, with new National Series race days in Guildford and Colne.

The news of the bolstered calendar comes after three months of task force meetings within British Cycling.

Monica Greenwood, winner of the 2023 National Road Series and task force member, said in a statement: “Through being part of the Road Task Force, I have seen the commitment, energy and finances that go into running the series and it is fantastic to see renewed efforts being put in place to strengthen and build on those races that we all love to race and watch.

“The British race scene is an important place to develop our young talent and showcase bike racing to the wider public. I look forward to watching the 2024 series unfold and develop.”

British Cycling’s sports and participation director, Jonathan Day, said the governing body had listened to feedback from teams and riders, and acknowledged there is “still work to do” to support the domestic scene.

“We know that the environment for these organisers is incredibly tough, and I’m pleased that we’re supporting a number of new organisers as they embark on delivering their first events at this level,” Day said.

“Like our commissaires, marshals and other race volunteers, our organisers are the lifeblood of the sport, and providing them with the support and opportunities they need to develop will always be a priority for us.”

Coinciding with the extended calendar, Cycling Weekly understands the number of British women's teams registered at UCI Continental level is set to more than double in 2024, increasing from three to seven. The teams set to step up are: Hutchinson-Brother UK, Alba Road Team, Pro-Noctis - Heidi Kjeldsen - 200 Degrees Coffee and Hess Cycling.

The full calendar of National Series events for 2024 is below:

Women’s National Road Series

Round 1: The 8th Anexo/CAMS Women's CiCLE Classic – Sunday 17 March

Round 2: The East Cleveland Classic supported by Redcar and Cleveland Council – Sunday 14 April

Round 3: Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix – Sunday 12 May

Round 4: The Alexandra Tour of the Reservoir – Saturday 6 – Sunday 7 July

Round 5: Lancaster Grand Prix – Sunday 28 July

Round 6: The Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix – Sunday 18 August

Round 7: The Curlew Cup – Sunday 15 September

TBC: TBC – 27-29 September

Open National Road Series

Round 1: The East Cleveland Classic supported by Redcar and Cleveland Council – 14 April

Round 2: Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix – 12 May

Round 3: The Tour of the Reservoir – 6-7 July

Round 4: Lancaster Grand Prix – 28 July

Round 5: The Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix – 18 August

Round 6: The Beaumont Trophy – 15 September

TBC: TBC – 27-29 September

National Circuit Series - Open and Women

Round 1: Property Development Group Otley GP and Santini Otley Women's GP – Wednesday 26 June

Round 2: The Ilkley Cycle Races – Friday 28 June

Round 3: The CANYON Guildford Town Centre Races – Wednesday 3 July

Round 4: West Midlands (TBC) – Friday 12 July

Round 5: Sheffield Grand Prix – Wednesday 17 July

Round 6: Yorkshire (TBC) – Friday 19 July

Round 7: Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix – Tuesday 23 July

Round 8: East Midlands (TBC) – Friday 26 July