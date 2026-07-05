Tour de France stage 3 could be cancelled due to wildfires

Decision to be made by officials before the end of Sunday

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Chris Harper of Australia and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling refreshes during the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 2 a 168.5km stage from Tarragona to Barcelona
Pinarello-Q36.5's Chris Harper squirts water in his face during stage 2 in a bid to keep cool
(Image credit: Getty Images)