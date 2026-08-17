'Helping other young cyclists share the joy and chase the same dreams' – Fund for young riders launched in memory of Finlay Tarling

A fund for young riders has been created in memory of Finlay Tarling, after he died in a crash at the Volta a Portugal on Friday.

The 19-year-old was hit by a car driver during stage eight of the race, and died due to his injuries. The stage was neutralised as a result, and his NSN Development Team withdrew from the final two stages. A police investigation is ongoing into the incident, with the Portuguese police saying that the vehicle which hit Tarling was going in the opposite direction to the race.

Over the weekend, the fund was launched on GoFundMe by his agent, Jamie Barlow, and has already reached £26,758, over two-thirds of its current aim of £40,000.

Latest Videos From Cycling Weekly Watch full video here:

Tarling's father, Michael, wrote on Instagram: "We’ve not quite got the headspace to have a clear plan yet but we’re so touched by the outpouring of support for Fin and us that we want to create a legacy for him that helps other young cyclists share the joy and chase the same dreams he had on the bike."

The fundraising message reads: "This fund can hopefully serve as part of a legacy project providing an opportunity to help future generations of young Welsh riders discover the freedom and confidence that a bike can give a child.

"We hope it can also bring some small measure of comfort and peace to Dawn, Michael and Josh, as well as to his extended family and loved ones.

"100% of funds will be donated and allocated in due course, with full transparency."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On Sunday, the Tarlings wrote that this had been the "hardest couple of days" of their lives.

"One of the things that has helped carry us through is the wave of posts, messages, emails, articles and calls from across our family, friends, team, local and sporting communities," they wrote. "Hearing how lovingly and fondly Fin was thought of has been a huge help to us.

"We simply can’t thank you all enough for the support we’ve had.

"I don’t know how we carry on from here but we’ll figure out with the support of all of our family, friends and community.

"Whilst our broken hearts will never be fixed, he was not only our son and brother but our best mate. Gentle, loving with the driest sense of humour we will miss him terribly.

"Whilst he was only 19 his short life was packed full of wonderful experiences and achievements and we couldn’t be prouder of him.

"If you’re heading out on your bike in the next few days give him a thought as you clip in."

The riders' union, the CPA, said in a statement: "We are speechless and filled with anger after the news of Finlay Tarling’s death at the Tour of Portugal. It is not right that a young athlete’s life should end this way, and we are furious that even today it is still not possible to prevent such serious accidents."

Cycling Weekly sends its thoughts and wishes to Finlay's family and friends at this difficult time, and anyone who knew him. Donate to the fund here.