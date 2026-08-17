'It's not possible for me to get back to top level' – Jonas Vingegaard will not race again this season following Tour de France crash

There will be no more racing for Jonas Vingegaard this season, following the crash that broke his collarbone in the Tour de France.

According to the Dane's Visma-Lease a Bike team, he is still feeling the effects of the crash and is unable to work towards late-season racing goals such as the World Championships. He won't race again until 2027.

“After a long and intense racing period, a recovery period was planned after the Tour de France anyway," said Vingegaard on the team's website. "Due to the collarbone injury, the start of my training has been delayed and it is not possible for me to get back to top level in the coming period. The focus is on preparing optimally for the goals of the 2027 season. I will discuss these specific goals with the team in the coming period.”

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The 29-year-old won the Giro d'Italia earlier in the season, completing a career triple of French, Spanish and Italian Grand Tours. He also won the Volta Catalunya and Paris-Nice stage races, and proclaimed himself feeling more like he did before his devastating crash in Itzulia Basque Country in 2024.

He had hoped to challenge for a third Tour victory in July, but an already floundering attempt came to a halt on stage 15 to Plateau de Solaison. He was one of multiple riders to come down on a tricky right-hand bend, sustaining injuries that took him out of the race.

Vingegaard was sitting in second place at the time, 4.30 behind eventual winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

His retirement with a broken collarbone was described as "devastating" by the team at the time.

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Speaking about the rest of Vingegaard's season, his directeur sportif Marc Reef said he would take stock and ultimately formulate a plan for 2027.

“As announced at the start of the season, we would take stock of the remaining part of the season after the Tour de France. After a busy period with many days of racing and the collarbone fracture Jonas sustained in the Tour de France, it is best for him to focus on 2027. Together with Jonas, we will look at the right training build-up and goals for the new year over the coming weeks.”