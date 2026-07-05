Temperatures set to soar at the Tour de France as UCI clamps down on ice socks

Race organisers may be forced to cancel stages as 44 degree heat expected

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Tour De France 2026 - Stage 1Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the Grand Depart Barcelone 2026 at Stage 1 Team Time Trial, covering 19.6 km from Barcelona to Barcelona,
Jonas Vingegaard with an ice sock down his back during the TTT recon
(Image credit: Getty Images)