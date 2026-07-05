Isaac del Toro wins Tour de France stage two ahead of Tadej Pogačar as UAE Team Emirates-XRG dominate Barcelona finale

Mexican champion makes his move in the final 500 metres, with Pogačar handing his team-mate the glory

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Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia - Polka dot Mountain Jersey and stage winner Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrate at finish line during the 113th Tour de France 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)