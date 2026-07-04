'It'll never go to plan' – Netcompany-Ineos begin Tour de France with bittersweet second in team time trial

Geraint Thomas praises team for improvising after Kévin Vauquelin puncture

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Filippo Ganna during the stage one team time trial of the tour de france 2026
Filippo Ganna finished the stage solo to give Netcompany-Ineos second place.
(Image credit: Getty Images)