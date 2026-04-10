'A true technological breakthrough' – Van Rysel launches airbag skinsuit designed for WorldTour peloton

Decathlon CMA CGM riders are testing Project Airbag with a view to using it in the peloton

James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published
rider demonstrates Van Rysel Project Airbag
(Image credit: Van Rysel)

French bike brand Van Rysel has launched an airbag skinsuit designed for road racing that it calls a "major step forward in the evolution of rider safety".

Called Project Airbag, the suit's cushioning deploys in 60 milliseconds and is fully integrated rather than being worn under or over other garments, and weighs around 700g.

Article continues below

Van Rysel product manager Jocelyn Bar compared the introduction of the suit to that of helmets 20 years ago: "Behind every race number, there’s a human being and sadly it is still widely accepted that a rider can lose everything in a fraction of a second due to a crash. At Van Rysel, this is a fact we no longer want to accept. What helmets represented 20 years ago, we think Airbag can represent today, but now, we’re looking beyond the head, we need to protect as much of the body as we can.”

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.