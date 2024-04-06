Lotte Kopecky: Paris-Roubaix Femmes went ‘exactly as planned’

The reigning female world champion outsprinted Elisa Balsamo and Pfeiffer Georgi in the Roubaix velodrome after a brutal day on the pavé of northern France

Lotte Kopecky
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

In the aftermath of her Paris-Roubaix Femmes victory, Lotte Kopecky praised her SD Worx teammates and said they had helped ensure she kept a calm and level head going into the cobbled Monument. 

The Belgian narrowly missed out on another Tour of Flanders victory last weekend which she explained only added extra determination to succeed this time out. 

