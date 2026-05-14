Zwift will soon stop working on some Apple devices – here's how to make sure you won't be affected

Zwift will no longer run on Apple devices with older operating systems, the indoor training company announced today.

As of 4 August 2026, Zwift will stop working on any Apple devices running iOS 14 or tvOS 14. These are operating systems first released in September 2020 that have now become unsupported on many devices.

Zwift’s update affects iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users (not MacBook users). To continue using the app, users will need to update their device to iOS/tvOS 15 or later. Apple’s most up-to-date operating system is 26.5.

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To see what operating system your iPhone or TV is running, go to Settings, press General, and then About – you will then find it next to the heading ‘iOS Version’ or ‘tvOS Version’.

Updates on an iPhone or iPad can be made by going to Settings, General and then Software Update. On an Apple TV, go to Settings, System, and then Software Updates.

An email, sent by Zwift to app users on Thursday, read: “Starting August 4, we will begin deprecating certain operating systems based on industry standard minimums for both the Zwift game client. The following operating systems will be affected: Zwift Game Client iOS 14, tvOS 14.

“The Zwift game app will no longer function on deprecated operating systems.”

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“Many existing devices running older operating systems can upgrade their OS without needing to replace the device. Upgrading your OS will ensure your device is best equipped to run Zwift’s 3D game graphics and utilize new feature sets.”

Affected Zwift users will see an in-game message that reads: “You’re running a version of iOS which will be unsupported by Zwift beginning 2026/08/04. Please upgrade to iOS 15.0 or later.”

iOS 15, the necessary minimum software, is available on all iPhone models that succeeded the iPhone 6s, which was released in 2015. If your device is older than this, you may need to switch to a compatible device: a full list of supported devices for the game app is available on Zwift’s website. There is a different list for companion app supported devices.

Further information on the August software update is available on the official Zwift forum.