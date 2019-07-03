New Specialized S-Works Shiv Disc time trial bike improves handling, shaves weight

Specialized says that the new S-Works Shiv is designed to be light, responsive and agile, to better suit the more up-and-down, twisty time trial courses that are ridden today, rather than the point-and-shoot courses that used to be the norm.

“It’s a fantastic bike—even going uphill. Downhill, it handles like a road bike. It’s a huge step forward,” says Bob Jungels of Deceuninck–Quick-Step.

The new S-Works Shiv is 500 grams lighter than its predecessor and Specialized says that changes like the removal of the seat tube cut-out improve ride quality too.

Like the Cube Litening C:68X aero road bike, the Shiv pushes the limits of UCI compliance. Its seatstays are right on the limit of what the UCI rules will allow.

With any time trial bike, bike fit is really important to allow riders to push out the watts while keeping their position for extended periods. Specialized has used its experience fitting its pro riders as well as its Retul bike fit data to redesign the Shiv’s front end, with new adjustability and a one-piece lightweight design that helps improve the bike’s handling characteristics. It’s also reused the seatpost from the Venge for additional comfort without aero disbenefits.

As well as increased agility, more technical courses mean better braking is needed. So, in line with the trend in bike design, the new Shiv is disc braked. Specialized says that disc brakes’ all-weather dependability and the greater stiffness that thru-axles bring to the new Shiv are not bought at the expense of additional drag, as it’s been able to reshape the fork crown and seatstays to improve airflow.

The new Shiv is compatible only with electronic groupsets, with the complete bike built up with SRAM Red eTap AXS with a single ring 50 tooth aero chainset, 10-28 cassette and its Clics satellite shifters.

You get a Roval CLX 64 Disc carbon front wheel and two included rear wheels: a Roval CLX 64 Disc and a Roval 321 Disc disc wheel. All run on CeramicSpeed bearings and Spesh says that they’re the fastest and lightest wheels on the market. You also get 320tpi Turbo Cotton 24mm tyres.

Specialized already has its pro teams on the Shiv and it will be on general sale later this year.