Bob Jungels
A multitalented and strong rider coming through the ranks, Bob Jungels has already shown some stellar performances for Deceunick Quick-Step. The Luxembourgish rider was the first from his nation to wear the Giro d'Italia's famous maglia rose since Charly Gaul in 1959. Holding it for three stages in 2016, Jungels showed his teammates and the peloton that he was a potential grand tour winner.
Jungels is also an adept time trialist taking gold at the Team Time Trial event at the UCI World Road Champs in 2016. This was on top of winning both the time trial national championships and road race national championships the same year.
Jungels moved into the maglia rosa following stage four, holding on to the place until Nairo Quintana blasted away from his breakaway riders to take a solo win on stage nine. The young rider's next taste of success at the 2017 Giro d'Italia was a stage win, on stage 15 from Valdengo to Bergamo. He finished the final stage in eighth place on general classification.
Jungels took the first Monument victory of his career in 2018, claiming Liège–Bastogne–Liège after a successful late escape. He took his second the following year, winning Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. However, a disappointing Giro resulted in Jungels dropping out of the GC contention and finishing 33rd.
Nationality: Luxembourgish
Date of birth: September 22, 1992
Height: 189cm
Weight: 70kg
Team: Deceuninck Quick-Step
Twitter: @BobJungels
2017 saw Jungels take the white jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico, symbolising the best young rider under 25 which he secured in 2016 also. The young rider targeted overall victory at the 2017 Giro d'Italia despite successfully heralding team mate, Feranando Gaviria, into the maglia rosa on stage three after some nasty crosswinds.
Many have heralded the Luxembourger as a future Grand Tour champ and it's clear to see why. Having dominated the young rider classification in the 2016 Giro, Jungels captured the white jersey in 2017 on stage four and held it up to the very end.
Some critics question Jungels ability to target both the Classics and Grand Tours simultaneously.
