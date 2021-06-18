Bob Jungels will miss Tour de France to undergo surgery, 'relieved' to have found problem affecting performance
He says it's a 'huge disappointment' to miss out on not just the Tour, but also his national championships and the Olympic Games
By Jonny Long
Bob Jungels will miss out on both the Tour de France and Tokyo Olympic Games as he undergoes surgery for an issue that's hampered his performances for the past three seasons.
After the Ag2r Citroën rider struggled with recurring pain at the recent Tour de Suisse, medical examinations pointed to a vascular issue. Therefore, the 28-year-old will have iliac artery surgery in the coming days to deal with the endofibrosis, a narrowing of the arteries, which he's suffering from.
"It is a huge disappointment to have to give up the Tour de France which would have been my first time there with the Ag2r Citroën team, as well as my national championships and the Olympic Games. I had a difficult start to the season physically but also mentally because I was keen to shine, but I was never at the level I wanted to be," Jungels said in a statement.
"At the Tour de Suisse, I was very happy with my 18th place in the time trial on the first stage. Then the pain that I had felt for several years when I was pushing hard came back steadily. Medical examinations confirmed the diagnosis I was anticipating."
>>> No Tour de France for Mark Cavendish as Sam Bennett is confirmed fit by Lefevere
“The first tests showed that it could be a vascular abnormality called arterial endofibrosis affecting the iliac artery. The decision to have surgery should be taken in the coming days,” added Ag2r's medical director Eric Bouvat, team boss Vincent Lavenu saying he is convinced that once Jungels is rid of these issues he will perform well for the team he signed for at the start of this season.
Aside from Luxembourg national championships titles, one on the road and two in the time trial, Jungels hasn't won a race since Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in March 2019.
"On the one hand, I am relieved because I know why my performances have been irregular for three seasons, on the other hand, it is a huge disappointment," Jungels finished.
Lotto-Soudal's Tim Wellens has also been forced to miss the upcoming Tour due to an undiagnosed illness.
"At the moment, my body isn’t reacting to the training stimulus the way I want it to. I can’t push the number of watts I need to do well at the Tour de France," the Belgian said.
"I don’t yet know what is the reason behind this. Something isn’t right and needs to be solved. I am travelling to Belgium now to undergo additional examinations. Together with the team, I decided not to take any risks for the rest of the season. To start at the Tour could jeopardise a lot."
-
-
No Tour de France for Mark Cavendish as Sam Bennett is confirmed fit by Lefevere
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss said taking Cavendish as well would cause too much doubt in Bennett's mind
By Jonny Long •
-
Julian Alaphilippe reveals his key objective for Tour de France 2021
The world champion comes to the Tour in good form after an entertaining showing at the Tour de Suisse
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
No Tour de France for Mark Cavendish as Sam Bennett is confirmed fit by Lefevere
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss said taking Cavendish as well would cause too much doubt in Bennett's mind
By Jonny Long •
-
Who will win the green jersey at the 2021 Tour de France? We rate the contenders
Sam Bennett should be defending the points classification barring injury - but who could challenge him for the title?
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Women's Tour de France to be sponsored by Zwift on four-year deal
The virtual platform has committed to a long-term sponsorship to help the race through its formative years
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Primož Roglič: 'I am not the favourite for the Tour de France'
The Slovenian says there are as many as 20 riders who can win the yellow jersey
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Mark Cavendish: 'I've packed a suitcase for the Tour de France'
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step rider could be called upon to replace Sam Bennett who is an injury doubt
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Chris Froome 'can't wait' for Tour de France return after selection confirmed
The winner of seven Grand Tours will line-up as Israel Start-Up Nation's road captain
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Michael Woods to lead Israel Start-Up Nation at Tour de France, no word on Chris Froome yet
The team say their main focus for the race will be on supporting the Canadian
By Jonny Long •
-
'No plan B' if Sam Bennett can't ride Tour de France, says Patrick Lefevere, with Cavendish still needing to be convinced
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step team boss says Mark Cavendish told him he won't ride a Grand Tour on his current salary
By Jonny Long •